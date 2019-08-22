 US forces Volkswagen to correct fuel economy on almost 100,000 vehicles | News | DW | 31.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

US forces Volkswagen to correct fuel economy on almost 100,000 vehicles

The German multinational company are due to be pay $96.5 million (€87.6 million) for the error. VW admitted in 2015 that up to 11 million cars had been fitted with software designed to deceive emissions testers.

The logo of Volkswagen next to a red traffic light for pedestrians in New York

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Friday reached an agreement with Volkswagen for the carmaker to correct fuel economy labels on almost 100,000 vehicles.

The EPA and the California Air Resources Board found that transmission software in the gasoline-fueled cars switched gears differently in tests than in real-world conditions to produce better milage than consumers received on the road.

Sticky situation

The software was installed on roughly 1 million automobiles, but only 98,000 were found to have lower mileage than declared on EPA stickers, according to the environmental agency.

The faulty equipment is due to cost the VW group $96.5 million (€87.6 million). Owners will get payments from between $5.40 and $24.30 for each month that they have possessed the vehicles.

Any money that does not go to vehicle owners will be used for protecting people and the environment against radiation. Legal fees are not included in the financial penalty and will be settled later.

Fuel economy labels on models from 2013 to 2017 will be corrected and not just Volkswagens, but also Audis, Bentleys and Porsches, which are all sold by the VW group.

Friday's announcement completes a turbulent four years for VW, which admitted in September 2015 that up to 11 million cars worldwide had been fitted with software intended to deceive emissions testing.

  • A rusted VW logo

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    The disaster unfolds

    About two weeks after Volkswagen admitted behind closed doors to US environmental regulators that it had installed cheating software in some 11 million of its diesel vehicles worldwide, the Environmental Protection Agency shared that information with the public. It was September 18, 2015. The ensuing crisis would eventually take a few unexpected turns.

  • Former VW CEO Martin Winterkorn

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    The boss must go, long live the boss

    Volkswagen's then-CEO Martin Winterkorn (above) had little choice but to step down several days after news of the scandal broke. In September, he tendered his resignation, but retained his other posts within the Volkswagen Group. Winterkorn's successor was Matthias Müller. Until taking the reins at VW, Müller had been the chairman at Porsche, a VW subsidiary.

  • Raid at headquarters

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Raiding headquarters

    Regulators in the US weren't the only ones investigating VW. Authorities in Lower Saxony, the German state in which VW is based, were also scrutinizing the company. On October 8, state prosecutors raided VW's headquarters along with several other corporate locations.

  • US flag in front of the VW sign

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Hell breaks loose

    On January 4, 2016, the US government filed a lawsuit against VW in Detroit, accusing the German automaker of fraud and violations of American climate protection regulations. The lawsuit sought up to $46 billion for violations of the Clean Air Act.

  • Former VW CEO Michael Horn for the US division

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Quit or forced out?

    In March, the head of VW in the US, Michael Horn, resigned. In the initial days and weeks after the scandal broke, he was the one US authorities turned to for information. He issued an official apology on behalf of the automaker, asking for the public's forgiveness.

  • Running on empty

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Settlement

    On October 25, a US judge approved a final settlement that would have VW pay $15.3 billion. In addition, affected cars would be retrofitted with better, non-deceptive hardware and software, or else VW would buy them back completely from customers.

  • Emblem - VW Volkswagen und Porsche (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Kraufmann)

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Imitators

    When dieselgate first emerged in 2015, analysts said it was likely other car makers were also cheating tests. But it wasn't until 2017 that other companies were targeted in probes. In July, German authorities launched investigations into luxury car makers Porsche and Daimler for allegedly cheating emissions tests. Others, such as Audi and Chrysler, have also been hit by similar allegations.

  • A man pumping gas

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Public still supportive

    Despite dieselgate, VW has managed to keep the emissions scandal from utterly tarnishing its image. According to several polls, between 55 to 67 percent of Germans continue to trust the automaker. In the US, polls show that roughly 50 percent still believe the German company produces worthwhile vehicles.

  • A caged monkey looks in the camera in a Münster laboratory

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Fuming over monkeys

    In late January, however, VW suffered another heavy blow over reports that the company experimented on monkeys and made the animals inhale diesel fumes. To make matters worse, a separate experiment that had humans inhale relatively harmless nitrogen dioxide was revealed at the same time. Some media wrongly interpreted this to mean humans were also inhaling toxic fumes.

    Author: Dirk Kaufmann


jsi/sms (Reuters, AP, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

VW asks US court for more time to fix emissions problem

German auto giant Volkswagen has said it cannot meet a court-mandated deadline to reach a deal with the EPA. The firm has struggled to come up with a plan to fix an emissions cheating scandal affecting 11 million cars. (24.03.2016)  

Porsche fined 535 million euros over diesel scandal

German prosecutors have levied a huge fine on carmaker Porsche for dereliction of duty in the emissions-cheating scandal that has engulfed parent company Volkswagen. (07.05.2019)  

Algerian ex-prime minster in court over Volkswagen-linked corruption scandal

Four-time PM Ahmed Ouyahia has again been questioned over alleged corruption involving Volkswagen's local partner. He's the latest to face investigation as part of an army purge of the old ruling elite. (16.06.2019)  

Volkswagen to plead guilty to criminal charges, pay $4.3 billion settlement in US

The US Department of Justice has announced that Volkswagen will plead guilty to three criminal charges and pay a record $4.3 billion in fines. The US will also charge six VW executives for various crimes. (11.01.2017)  

A career in cars — Ferdinand Piech

For decades, Ferdinand Porsche's grandson was a leading light in Germany's car industry. Without Ferdinand Piech, there'd be no Porsche 917, no Audi quattro, no Bugatti Veyron, and possibly no VW as we know it. (27.08.2019)  

Dieselgate: A timeline

VW's emissions scandal plunged the automaker into its deepest crisis ever. It brought with it everlasting damage to VW's reputation and massive fees and penalties — not to mention compensation claims from car owners. (02.08.2017)  

WWW links

DW's newsletter

DW's newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

'Mr Volkswagen,' Ferdinand Piech, dead at 82  

US prosecutors charge ex-VW boss in Dieselgate scandal  

Related content

Volkswagen Halle Braunschweig

Volkswagen wants name hidden for far-right AfD meeting 22.08.2019

German carmaker Volkswagen has said it wants a hall named after the company to be rechristened for a party conference by the far-right Alternative for Germany party. It also wants its company logo to be covered up.

Aktivisten stoppen Autozug in Wolfsburg

German climate protesters block train carrying Volkswagen cars 14.08.2019

Dozens of climate protesters tied themselves to a train track in front of a freight train to protest the German government's 'failed climate policy.'

Autobahn A3 Geschwindigkeitsbegrenzung 120 Stundenkilometer

8-year-old German boy takes mom's car on high-speed joyride — again 23.08.2019

An 8-year-old boy has taken his mother's car on a joyride for the second time in a week. Police said the grade-schooler didn't appear to care about traffic laws.

Advertisement