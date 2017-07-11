US: Florida jury requests death penalty for 2018 Parkland high school shooter

A jury in Fort Lauderdale has requested that gunman Nikolas Cruz be put to death for carrying out a 2018 mass shooting at a school in Florida.

Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty last year to killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in the town of Parkland.

Local media report that the jury will present their decision to the presiding judge within the hour.

The decision came just 15 minutes into the second day of deliberations, after the 12-person jury was allowed to examine the AR-15-style assault rifle that Cruz used to carry out the massacre.

A request to examine the weapon late Wednesday had been denied by the Broward County Sheriff's Office due to security concerns.

Thursday's sentencing decision will bring to an end a three-month sentencing trial in which prosecutors argued Cruz be given the death penalty, while prosecutors requested he be given a life sentence due to mitigating factors.



This is a breaking story and will be updated ...

