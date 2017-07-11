US: Flooding in Kentucky leaves at least 16 dead, hundreds homeless

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on Friday that at least 16 people have died and many remain unaccounted for after floods swamped the Appalachian mountain region of eastern Kentucky.

"I expect it to more than double," Beshear said. "And it's going to include some children."

Jerry Stacy, the emergency management director in Perry County which was ravaged by the floods said: "We've still got a lot of searching to do." He added that "we still have missing people."

Torrential rains caused water to gush out of streams and inundate homes in one of the poorest regions of the United States. In some areas, floodwaters washed out roads and bridges, and knocked buildings off their foundations.

What else has Governor Beshear said about the floods in his state?

"In a word, this event is devastating,'' Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said when he announced the first deaths.

"And I do believe it will end up being one of the most significant, deadly floods that we have had in Kentucky in at least a very long time.''

Beshear said 23,000 households are without power, and "a number of people" were unaccounted for. He expects more lives to be lost due to the catastrophe.

Rescue teams have been deployed in affected areas

Evacuations underway

The National Weather Service said there was an 80% chance the heavy rains would continue on Friday.

The region was under a flood warning until just after midnight early Friday.

On Thursday, Beshear declared a state of emergency in six counties as emergency crews made dozens of air rescues and hundreds were rescued by boat.

Evacuation centers were opened in state parks and other facilities, however the governor warned that some of these facilities themselves had been hard-hit by the storms, and may be without electricity or other amenities.

State authorities are also bringing in drinking water on trucks.

In West Virginia's Greenbrier County, Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for six counties.

