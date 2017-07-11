US flight diverted because of 'unruly' passenger

A US internal flight was diverted to New Mexico on Friday afternoon after a passenger tried to break into the cockpit.

The Delta Air Lines Flight 386 was en route from Los Angeles to Nashville when the incident took place.

What we know so far

An "unruly" man attempted to enter the locked cockpit before other passengers and crew managed to detain him, the airline said.

Video taken aboard the plane shows the zip-tied and shoeless man surrounded by passengers and crew members while he repeats: "Stop this plane!" He is finally picked up and hauled to the back of the plane.

The flight was then was diverted to Albuquerque International Sunport, landing at around 2.20 p.m. local time (20:20 UTC).

The passenger was taken into custody by the police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The FBI in Albuquerque said in a Tweet that it was responding to the incident and that there was "no threat to the public at this time."

No one was hurt during the incident.

The flight later resumed its trip to Nashville, an airport spokesperson said.

kmm/dj (Reuters, AP)