 US fighter jet crashes into sea off UK coast | News | DW | 15.06.2020

News

US fighter jet crashes into sea off UK coast

A US F-15 fighter plane has crashed in the North Sea off the coast of northeast England. Rescue missions are underway to search for the pilot.

U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagle fighter jet

The US Air Force confirmed on Monday that a US Air Force F-15C Eagle had crashed this morning in the North Sea.

In a statement, they said: "The aircraft was from the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Leakenheath, United Kingdom…At the time of the accident, the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board."

The statement added that the cause of the crash as well as the status of the pilot are still unknown and that UK Search and Rescue have been deployed.

According to British media, the east Yorkshire and Bridlington coastguard has confirmed that a major operation is underway.

The plane crashed at around 09:40 a.m. local time (0840 GMT).


RAF Lakenheath, a Royal Air Force station near the village of Lakenheath in Suffolk, England, shared three photographs of three fighter jets, tweeting: "Ready to take on Monday like…#WeAreLiberty! #ReadyAF." 

mvb/rt (AP, Reuters)

Related content

Saudi Arabien Jemen Kampfjet

Saudi fighter jet crashes in Yemen Houthi territory 15.02.2020

Houthi rebels have claimed they shot down a Saudi warplane in a "major blow to the enemy." Hours later, the UN reported the Riyadh-led coalition had carried out airstrikes in the same region, killing over 30 civilians.

Deutschland 2010 | US-Kampflugzeug vom Typ F-16 Falcon

Germany: US military plane crashes near Trier 08.10.2019

The pilot escaped via the ejection seat and is being treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital. The US Air Force confirmed it was one of its F-16 fighter jets.

USA Washington - Entführtes Horizon Air Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 Flugzeug vor Absturz

'Suicidal' airline worker steals plane, crashes near Seattle airport 11.08.2018

A plane has crashed near Sea-Tac airport in Seattle after being stolen by an airline worker and pursued by F-15 fighter jets. There were no passengers on board, and the incident has not been connected to terrorism.

