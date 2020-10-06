US feeling supersonic at second attempt to break sound barrier

Riveting machines used to fill aircraft factory hangars with deafening noise. But in the hangar of Boom Supersonic at Centennial Airport in Denver, Colorado, it is almost quiet.

It resembles a huge lab, where cleanliness is one of the highest priorities. There are no metal shavings to be found anywhere on the floor, no screeching machines. Instead, work with almost surgical precision dominates, exact to a hundredth of a millimeter thanks to laser calibration. Welcome to the aircraft factory of the 21st century.

"We are excited every day to see the future of flight mature here in our hangar," said Blake Scholl. The 39-year-old is the CEO of Boom Supersonic, a tech company vowing to bring the first supersonic airliner since the Concorde into service by the end of the decade.

This week, Boom Supersonic celebrates the most important day in its six-year history: the unveiling of the XB-1, nicknamed Baby Boom, broadcast live online around the globe. The two-seat demonstrator is the world's first privately financed and built supersonic jet. The XB-1 is 21 meters long, has a span of 6.40 meters and can fly two test pilots at up to 2.2 times the speed of sound (Mach 2.2 or about 2,700 kilometers per hour) over a distance of up to 1,900 kilometers.

Boom Supersonic's XB-1, nicknamed Baby Boom, in production

The majority of the $160 million (€137 million) in capital Boom Supersonic generated from investors has been spent on the first aircraft, due to fly in mid-2021 after a three-year delay. The Baby Boom demonstrator, about a third of the size of the final Overture airliner, is supposed to validate the technical concept before the actual airliner gets built. Boom sees a substantial niche market for new supersonic flights, after the Concorde era ended in 2003.

Faster, smaller, cheaper

Thanks to advanced technology, the new airliner is supposed to be economical enough to allow for supersonic fares not higher than what long-haul passengers pay in business class today. It will only be three quarters as big as its Anglo-French predecessor. The new supersonic airliner measures 51.8 meters in length and has a wingspan of 18.2 meters, making it considerably smaller than Concorde (length 62 meters, span 25.5 meters). Its cabin will accommodate up to 75 passengers.

Overture's smaller dimensions fuel the designers' hopes to contain the so far inevitable sonic boom and allow for a bigger range of destinations.

The Concorde was restricted to flying in supersonic mode just over the oceans. Boom Supersonic assumes for the time being that the American ban on supersonic flights over land will remain in place, though the US aviation authority is evaluating amendments for quieter supersonic aircraft.

Still, Scholl sees 500 possible routes for flights with twice the speed of sound even over water. From London to New York in three hours and 15 minutes (instead of seven hours), or from San Francisco to Tokyo in barely five and a half hours (instead of 11).

A major supporter is Japan Airlines (JAL), which has 20 aircraft on order and paid deposits already. Richard Branson's Virgin Atlantic Airways has also secured options for 10 Overtures by making non-refundable down payments of millions of dollars.

Boom Supersonic CEO Blake Scholl

Sustainability and being environmentally acceptable have been key factors from the beginning, as all Boom aircraft fly exclusively with biofuels. Besides Boom Supersonic, there is a second American company, Aerion Supersonic, which also aims to bring its project of a supersonic 12-seat business jet into the air by the middle of the decade and is making equally visible progress.

Made in America

The fact that the first and only supersonic airliners of the early 21st century may finally hail from the US means history comes full circle, helping Americans to overcome a national trauma. While the United States led the field of civil airliners globally for decades, its concerted efforts failed to bring a behemoth of a supersonic airliner to market in the 1960s.

In June 1963, President John F. Kennedy said the "government should immediately commence a new program in partnership with private industry to develop at the earliest practical date the prototype of a commercially successful supersonic transport superior to that being built in any other county in the world."

The background was the race with the Soviet Union, which was at the time working on a similar project. The Soviets ultimately succeeded on December 31, 1968 to launch the world's first supersonic transport.

The Tupolev Tu-144 made its first flight months before the Anglo-French Concorde. While the Western European supersonic airliner became a technical triumph of the 1960s, its Soviet counterpart never really reached the operational maturity required and was retired in 1977.

A wood model of Boeing's 2707 supersonic project that never got off the ground

In the US it turned out that Boeing and the government ultimately wanted too much. The concept was a supersonic "monster," as famed British Concorde test pilot Brian Trubshaw referred to it in his memoirs. More than 30 meters longer than Concorde, carrying almost 300 passengers, achieving nearly three times the speed of sound. It came to a halt when Congress rejected further funding in 1971.

Called Boeing 2707, the project wanted too much too early, at a time when many of the technologies required were not mature enough. In the end, over a billion dollars (more than $6.5 billion in today's money) was sunk into the envisaged aircraft, of which nothing more remained in the end than a huge life-size wood model.

"The USA spent more money — and finished up with nothing — than was ever spent on Concorde," concluded Brian Trubshaw. So today Boom Supersonic should at least know how things are not supposed to go.

Andreas Spaeth is the author of the book "Supersonic airliners, past and future"