 US feeling supersonic at second attempt to break sound barrier | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 06.10.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Business

US feeling supersonic at second attempt to break sound barrier

In 1971, an American plan to build a gigantic supersonic airliner failed. Now nearly 50 years later the first privately developed supersonic aircraft is finally premiering in the US.

An illustration of Virgin Galactic's Mach 3 aircraft design

Riveting machines used to fill aircraft factory hangars with deafening noise. But in the hangar of Boom Supersonic at Centennial Airport in Denver, Colorado, it is almost quiet. 

It resembles a huge lab, where cleanliness is one of the highest priorities. There are no metal shavings to be found anywhere on the floor, no screeching machines. Instead, work with almost surgical precision dominates, exact to a hundredth of a millimeter thanks to laser calibration. Welcome to the aircraft factory of the 21st century. 

"We are excited every day to see the future of flight mature here in our hangar," said Blake Scholl. The 39-year-old is the CEO of Boom Supersonic, a tech company vowing to bring the first supersonic airliner since the Concorde into service by the end of the decade. 

Read more: Will the coronavirus pandemic result in a pilot shortage?

This week, Boom Supersonic celebrates the most important day in its six-year history: the unveiling of the XB-1, nicknamed Baby Boom, broadcast live online around the globe. The two-seat demonstrator is the world's first privately financed and built supersonic jet. The XB-1 is 21 meters long, has a span of 6.40 meters and can fly two test pilots at up to 2.2 times the speed of sound (Mach 2.2 or about 2,700 kilometers per hour) over a distance of up to 1,900 kilometers.

Boom Supersonic's XB-1, nicknamed Baby Boom, in production.

Boom Supersonic's XB-1, nicknamed Baby Boom, in production

The majority of the $160 million (€137 million) in capital Boom Supersonic generated from investors has been spent on the first aircraft, due to fly in mid-2021 after a three-year delay. The Baby Boom demonstrator, about a third of the size of the final Overture airliner, is supposed to validate the technical concept before the actual airliner gets built. Boom sees a substantial niche market for new supersonic flights, after the Concorde era ended in 2003. 

Faster, smaller, cheaper

Thanks to advanced technology, the new airliner is supposed to be economical enough to allow for supersonic fares not higher than what long-haul passengers pay in business class today. It will only be three quarters as big as its Anglo-French predecessor. The new supersonic airliner measures 51.8 meters in length and has a wingspan of 18.2 meters, making it considerably smaller than Concorde (length 62 meters, span 25.5 meters). Its cabin will accommodate up to 75 passengers.

Watch video 06:57

Can flying go green?

Overture's smaller dimensions fuel the designers' hopes to contain the so far inevitable sonic boom and allow for a bigger range of destinations.  

The Concorde was restricted to flying in supersonic mode just over the oceans. Boom Supersonic assumes for the time being that the American ban on supersonic flights over land will remain in place, though the US aviation authority is evaluating amendments for quieter supersonic aircraft. 

Still, Scholl sees 500 possible routes for flights with twice the speed of sound even over water. From London to New York in three hours and 15 minutes (instead of seven hours), or from San Francisco to Tokyo in barely five and a half hours (instead of 11).

A major supporter is Japan Airlines (JAL), which has 20 aircraft on order and paid deposits already. Richard Branson's Virgin Atlantic Airways has also secured options for 10 Overtures by making non-refundable down payments of millions of dollars. 

Boom Supersonic CEO Blake Scholl

Boom Supersonic CEO Blake Scholl

Sustainability and being environmentally acceptable have been key factors from the beginning, as all Boom aircraft fly exclusively with biofuels. Besides Boom Supersonic, there is a second American company, Aerion Supersonic, which also aims to bring its project of a supersonic 12-seat business jet into the air by the middle of the decade and is making equally visible progress.

Made in America

The fact that the first and only supersonic airliners of the early 21st century may finally hail from the US means history comes full circle, helping Americans to overcome a national trauma. While the United States led the field of civil airliners globally for decades, its concerted efforts failed to bring a behemoth of a supersonic airliner to market in the 1960s.

In June 1963, President John F. Kennedy said the "government should immediately commence a new program in partnership with private industry to develop at the earliest practical date the prototype of a commercially successful supersonic transport superior to that being built in any other county in the world."

Read moreAt Airbus a hydrogen-powered aircraft takes shape

The background was the race with the Soviet Union, which was at the time working on a similar project. The Soviets ultimately succeeded on December 31, 1968 to launch the world's first supersonic transport.

The Tupolev Tu-144 made its first flight months before the Anglo-French Concorde. While the Western European supersonic airliner became a technical triumph of the 1960s, its Soviet counterpart never really reached the operational maturity required and was retired in 1977.

A wooden model of Boeing's 2707 supersonic project that never got off the ground

A wood model of Boeing's 2707 supersonic project that never got off the ground

In the US it turned out that Boeing and the government ultimately wanted too much. The concept was a supersonic "monster," as famed British Concorde test pilot Brian Trubshaw referred to it in his memoirs. More than 30 meters longer than Concorde, carrying almost 300 passengers, achieving nearly three times the speed of sound. It came to a halt when Congress rejected further funding in 1971. 

Called Boeing 2707, the project wanted too much too early, at a time when many of the technologies required were not mature enough. In the end, over a billion dollars (more than $6.5 billion in today's money) was sunk into the envisaged aircraft, of which nothing more remained in the end than a huge life-size wood model.

"The USA spent more money — and finished up with nothing — than was ever spent on Concorde," concluded Brian Trubshaw. So today Boom Supersonic should at least know how things are not supposed to go.

Andreas Spaeth is the author of the book "Supersonic airliners, past and future"

  • British Airways Concorde

    Remembering Concorde, 50 years on

    Elegant and fast...

    Known for its sleek design, delta wings and a characteristic lowerable "nose," Concorde brought a vision of the future into the present. It was most famous for its remarkable speed — it could reach a cruising speed of well over 2,000 kilometers per hour.

  • Concorde taking off

    Remembering Concorde, 50 years on

    ...but a tad hard on fuel

    The problem was that it was all too good to be true. Too expensive, too loud and with a kerosene consumption rate that would make a cruise liner blush. Concorde guzzled 25,600 liters of the stuff per hour, but could only carry a maximum of 128 passengers. Economically, it just didn't make sense.

  • Andre Turcat, first Concorde pilot, disembarks from a plane

    Remembering Concorde, 50 years on

    From Paris to New York in 3.5 hours

    French pilot Andre Turcat (pictured) was at the helm of the first Concorde flight on March 2, 1969. Eight years later, Air France and British Airways used the planes to fly their New York routes. It took just half the time conventional planes require today.

  • Andre Agassi with Cindy Crawford and Claudia Schiffer

    Remembering Concorde, 50 years on

    Stars in the sky

    Concorde became associated with the rich and famous, with jet-setters like Cindy Crawford (left), Andre Agassi (center) and Claudia Schiffer (right) becoming regular users of the extremely expensive service. Tickets typically cost several thousands of dollars.

  • Inside a Concorde cockpit

    Remembering Concorde, 50 years on

    Room with a view

    Here's the cockpit of a real Concorde plane, currently on display at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York.

  • Concorde cabin

    Remembering Concorde, 50 years on

    A tight squeeze

    Space was rather limited in the passenger cabin, as seen here in this picture from 1968. But with such short flight times, people were willing to accept a little less roominess.

  • Tupolev TU-144

    Remembering Concorde, 50 years on

    A race with the Russians

    By 1954, Britain had begun to develop a supersonic aircraft for passenger travel. France, the US and the USSR soon followed. On New Year's Eve 1968, the Russian supersonic aircraft Tupolev TU-144 flew its maiden flight, two months ahead of Concorde, which in the end was developed in a joint British-French venture. The Tupolev (pictured in 2009) was in the skies until 1977.

  • Air France Flight 4590 in flames on the runway

    Remembering Concorde, 50 years on

    Disaster

    On July 25, 2000, everything changed for Concorde with the crash of Air France Flight 4590. When taking off, the aircraft struck debris on the runway, which blew out a tyre and subsequently punctured a fuel tank. The resulting fire and engine failure caused the plane to crash into a hotel two minutes after takeoff.

  • Concorde crash

    Remembering Concorde, 50 years on

    The beginning of the end

    The plane exploded when it hit the hotel, killing all 109 people on board as well as an additional four people in the hotel. The crash, combined with existing doubts about Concorde's longer-term viability, accelerated the aircraft's demise. Concorde flew for the last time in 2003.

  • USA | Artist's concept of NASA X-Plane /ZUMAPRESS)

    Remembering Concorde, 50 years on

    Explaining the X-Plane

    In 2018, NASA commissioned the aerospace, defense, security and advanced technologies company Lockheed Martin to design and build a new supersonic aircraft called the X-Plane, which in this artist's impression is a bit of a ringer for the old Concorde design.

  • USA | Artist's concept of NASA X-Plane (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS)

    Remembering Concorde, 50 years on

    The future?

    An X-Plane prototype is expected to be completed by 2021. To date, relatively little is known about the project but it may well ultimately revive the kind of supersonic travel times that many thought ended with Concorde.

    Author: Insa Wrede, Klaus Ulrich (aos)


DW recommends

The premature end of the 747 and A380 flying giants

With travel bans and fewer people flying, the coronavirus pandemic means huge airliners like the Boeing 747 and the Airbus A380 have hit the end of the line earlier than many had expected.  

Supersonic, but without the boom — NASA commissions passenger 'X-plane'

NASA has hired Lockheed Martin to build a supersonic passenger jet that can quietly break the sound barrier. There hasn't been a supersonic plane in commercial service since the retirement of Concorde in 2003.  

Bloodhound car project prepares to smash land speed record

The Bloodhound team has described the project's revival as "the best possible Christmas present." The Bloodhound has been designed to go over 1,000 mph on land, well beyond the previous 1997 record.  

Advertisement
DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business Africa

World Bank sounds alarm on developping world debt - Number of Afghan female entrepreneurs on the rise  