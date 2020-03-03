 US Fed cuts rates in emergency move against coronavirus | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 03.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Business

US Fed cuts rates in emergency move against coronavirus

The US central bank has announced an emergency rate cut by half a percentage point, responding to the growing economic risk posed by the coronavirus epidemic. The move is also intended to shore up financial markets.

USA Trump kritisiert Zinssenkung der US-Notenbank als unzureichend | Jerome Powell (picture-alliance/Xinhua News Agency/Liu Jie)

In what's been the first inter-meeting rate cut since the 2008/2009 financial crisis, the Fed's Federal Open Market Committee on Tuesday explained its surprise move with an "evolving risk to economic activity" from the spreading coronavirus.

The vote for the emergency cut to a range of 1% to 1.25% was unanimous and comes 15 days before the Fed's next scheduled policy meeting.

The central bank said it was "closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic outlook and will use its tools and act as appropriate to support the economy."

Currently amid the longest-ever expansion, the US economy's fundamentals would "remain strong," the central banks noted however.

Nevertheless, the unusually large cut in US benchmark interest rates reflects growing concerns that the spreading virus will strongly hit economies around the world.

  • In this photo illustration a mobile phone screen displays the Netflix logo in front of a computer screen showing Netflix series and movies screen in Istanbul

    Coronavirus' biggest winners: From Netflix to fitness bike maker Peloton

    Netflix and chill

    The video streaming platform was among the best performers during the $6 trillion global market rout last week. Analysts say 'stay at home' stocks such as Netflix and Zoom could provide a haven for investors during the coronavirus outbreak as more and more people are told to stay home.

  • A file photo shows the Peloton logo on the company's stationary bicycle

    Coronavirus' biggest winners: From Netflix to fitness bike maker Peloton

    Ditch your gym

    The fitness startup Peloton Interactive, which makes exercise bikes and also offers online fitness classes, has seen its shares jump amid suggestions that coronavirus fears would prompt many fitness enthusiasts to ditch their gyms and opt for Peloton's offerings.

  • Lim Wee Chai und Stephane Bancel

    Coronavirus' biggest winners: From Netflix to fitness bike maker Peloton

    Coronovirus billionaires

    Moderna Chief Executive Stephane Bancel (R) briefly became a billionaire after the company shipped an experimental coronavirus vaccine for clinical testing in humans, boosting its share price, Bloomberg reported. Malaysia’s Lim Wee Chai (L), who owns a majority stake in medical gloves maker Top Glove, also entered the billionaire's club amid the outbreak.

  • A screenshot of Zoom website

    Coronavirus' biggest winners: From Netflix to fitness bike maker Peloton

    Stay home, stay connected

    Shares in teleconferencing startup Zoom Video have soared nearly 50% since February as investors bet on a rise in remote workplaces amid fears of the coronavirus spreading further. The company has already added more active users this year — 2.22 million — than it did in all of 2019, Bernstein Research analysts said.

  • Empty shelves in a supermarket

    Coronavirus' biggest winners: From Netflix to fitness bike maker Peloton

    Empty shelves

    Retailers such as Germany's Rewe and France's Carrefour have seen food items fly off their shelves in the past days as panicking shoppers stock up their pantries. The rush at the supermarkets is prompting investors to lap up shares of packaged food companies. Online retailers like Amazon are also seeing strong demand as virus-spooked shoppers avoid brick-and-mortar stores.

  • A customer shops for 3M N95 particulate filtering face mask at a store in East Palo Alto, California

    Coronavirus' biggest winners: From Netflix to fitness bike maker Peloton

    Safety first

    Makers of face masks, hand sanitizers and sanitary wipes are witnessing a surge in demand as shoppers seek ways to protect them against the rapidly growing virus. 3M Corp, which makes face masks among other things, is one of the biggest beneficiaries.

  • Teamviewer logo

    Coronavirus' biggest winners: From Netflix to fitness bike maker Peloton

    'Anytime, anywhere'

    German software company TeamViewer that allows users work remotely is witnessing a brisk demand for its services, especially in China, the epicenter of the coronavirus. The Frankfurt-traded shares in the company have soared in the past few days.

    Author: Ashutosh Pandey


Concerted effort?

The Fed's action could be just the first shot in a barrage of rate cuts from central banks worldwide. It came hours after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and the finance chiefs from the Group of Seven (G7) nations said they would "use all appropriate policy tools to achieve strong, sustainable growth and safeguard against downside risks."

The reduction constitutes a stark shift in the central bank's policy. Previously, Fed policymakers indicated that they would remain on the sidelines during the US election campaign and not lower rates in the course of the year. They pledged to monitor the coronavirus situation, but argued monetary policy was already easy and the fundamentals of the economy strong with unemployment near a 50-year low.

But as the number of reported cases of the virus rose around the world and the US reported its first fatality, pressure mounted on the Fed to boost confidence in the financial markets with a rate cut. Lower interest rates can also help sustain consumer and business sentiment during the current health crisis and ease financial conditions for companies by making debt payments easier to manage.

Most of the world's advanced economies, including Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan, already have very low or negative interest rates. That is why the US Fed is the best-placed major central bank to fight the economic fallout of the spreading coronavirus.

.

Watch video 01:45

Coronavirus continues on its path around the world

DW recommends

Coronavirus' biggest winners: From Netflix to fitness bike maker Peloton

The COVID-19 virus has battered global markets and threatens to worsen the global economic slowdown. But not everyone is losing money even as the fast-spreading epidemic wipes out trillions from global markets. (03.03.2020)  

Related content

Frankreich Louvre Museum wegen Virenrisiken geschlossen

Coronavirus latest: Europe scrambles to curb outbreak as Italian death toll jumps to 79 03.03.2020

European governments are hurrying to control the spread of COVID-19. Britain has unveiled an "action plan," France shut over 100 schools, and German politicians have demanded steps to protect the economy.

Tokio Börsen mit Verlusten

Investors flee from controversial pandemic bonds with coronavirus set to trigger payout 26.02.2020

Pandemic bonds sound like a curious financial concept — but they were brought in by the World Bank in 2017 to help developing economies. Against the odds, the coronavirus outbreak may see investors lose money on them.

Symbolfoto Negativzinsen MinusZinsen

Why are interest rates negative in Europe? 25.09.2019

Ever since eurozone interest rates turned negative in 2014, a debate has raged about whether or not this makes economic sense. DW explains how they came about and why the monetary policy tool is a double-edged sword.

Advertisement

Internet instead of car show

Online presentation instead of convention flair: how the coronavirus is shaking up the car industry.  