US fears Russia planning 'false flag' operation in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden's administration believes Moscow is planning a "false flag" operation in eastern Ukraine to justify an invasion, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

Psaki said that, according to US intelligence, Russian operatives were already in position and that Moscow started conducting a social media disinformation campaign.

The aim is to frame Kyiv as the aggressor to justify a Russian invasion of Ukraine, the press secretary added.

"We are concerned that the Russian government is preparing for an invasion in Ukraine that may result in widespread human rights violations and war crimes should diplomacy fail to meet their objectives,'' Psaki said.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed the reports, saying they were based on "unfounded" information, TASS news agency reported. Moscow has denied accusations it intends to invade Ukraine.

No solution in sight

Some 100,000 Russian soldiers have amassed near Ukraine's eastern border, a region where pro-Russian separatists have been fighting the central government since 2014 when Moscow annexed Ukraine's Crimean peninsula.

On Thursday, White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan said Russia was already laying the groundwork for an invasion, planning "sabotage activities and information operations" to accuse Kyiv of instigating hostilities.

He also pointed out that similar tactics had been used before the Russian invasion of Crimea, by fomenting a narrative of ethnic Russians in Ukraine being targeted by ultra-nationalist extremists with US support.

This time, US intelligence has noted how Russian influencers on social media have been emphasizing human rights abuses in Ukraine and blaming the West for increased tensions, AP reported.

Fears of provocation

Tensions were further stoked on Friday after several Ukrainian government websites were hacked.

"We are in touch with the Ukrainians and have offered our support as Ukraine investigates the impact and nature and recovers from the incidents. We don't have an attribution at this time," a White House Security Council spokesperson said.

Attempts to mitigate the tensions through direct dialogue between Western and Russian diplomats this week were unsuccessful.

Following the cyber-attack against the Ukrainian ministries, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg expressed concern that this may be a sign of things to come.

Schallenberg said the standoff with Russia "is serious, more serious than anything we've seen in recent years."

"Some say the cyberattack could be the prelude for other activities, military activities," he said.

Previous Russian cyber-attacks against Ukraine have disrupted elections, crippled its power grid and caused billions in damages.

Continued diplomatic efforts

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht on Friday warned Moscow of consequences should it invade Ukraine, but stressed that: "We must exhaust all options to resolve this conflict."

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is also scheduled to visit both Kyiv and Moscow for talks next week.

The sentiment was mirrored by other EU foreign ministers meeting in the French city of Brest on Friday.

"The European Union is certainly ready to respond directly to any aggression but our preference ... is that of dialogue and negotiations," EU foreign policy Josep Borrell said.

After three days of intense meetings with the United States, NATOand the Organization for Security and Co-Operation in Europe, the White House said it was time for the Kremlin to choose whether to pursue more talks.

"If they decide they want to engage in diplomatic conversations and talks, we are very open to that and we're hopeful they will do that. But ultimately, it's a choice they need to make," White House Press Secretary Psaki said.

DW's Chief International Affairs Editor Richard Walker said it will be difficult to find a solution in light of the Kremlin's demands over Ukraine.

"For Vladimir Putin to make these demands public and then to walk back from them without losing face, is going to be difficult," Walker said. "That's going to be the art of diplomacy in the weeks ahead for the West, to try and persuade him to do exactly that."

