US: FDA votes against widespread COVID vaccine boosters

A US federal advisory panelmade up of a team of experts on Friday rejected a plan to give COVID-19 booster shots to most Americans.

Members of the panel expressed concern over the lack of data from Pfizer over the safety of administering the extra doses — especially for younger age groups.

The vote was 16 to 2 against the extra shot for people 16-years-old and up. The panel also had doubts over the value of mass boosters.

During a second vote on Friday, the panel backed booster shots for people who are over 65-years-old and others who are deemed to be high-risk.

The rejection of the plan is a knock to the Biden administration's campaign to offer boosters to most Americans.

