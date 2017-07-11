US: FDA votes against widespread COVID vaccine boosters

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration have voted against approving COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to Americans ages 16 and up. The panel later backed booster shots for the elderly.
The panel of experts expressed concerns about younger age groups getting a third booster shot, but backed it for older people
A US federal advisory panelmade up of a team of experts on Friday rejected a plan to give COVID-19 booster shots to most Americans.
Members of the panel expressed concern over the lack of data from Pfizer over the safety of administering the extra doses — especially for younger age groups.
The vote was 16 to 2 against the extra shot for people 16-years-old and up. The panel also had doubts over the value of mass boosters.
During a second vote on Friday, the panel backed booster shots for people who are over 65-years-old and others who are deemed to be high-risk.
The rejection of the plan is a knock to the Biden administration's campaign to offer boosters to most Americans.
More to follow…
kb/rs (AP, Reuters)