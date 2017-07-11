US FDA grants authorization for BioNTech-Pfizer COVID vaccine

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday authorized the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine for use in the United States.

The approval should kick off a mass-inoculation campaign as the country reels under surging coronavirus case numbers and fatalities.

When will vaccination begin?

The first shots are expected to go to health care workers and elderly people living in nursing homes.

"We will work with Pfizer to get that shipped out so we could be seeing people getting vaccinated Monday, Tuesday of next week," US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told broadcaster ABC News on Friday.

Azar said earlier this week the US hopes to have 20 million people inoculated by the end of the month.

The US is the worst-hit country in the world by coronavirus, with over 15,780,000 total cases and over 294,000 total deaths. On Friday alone, over 171,000 new infections have been reported and over 2,000 people have died, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

