 US expels Russian diplomats and issues sanctions over SolarWinds hacking attack | News | DW | 15.04.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

US expels Russian diplomats and issues sanctions over SolarWinds hacking attack

The US has announced sanctions against Russian entities and expelled 10 Russian diplomats in response to a hacking attack and election interference.

USA Russland Kombo Joe Biden und Putin

The United States on Thursday announced the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats and sanctions against nearly three dozen people.

The sanctions represent the first retaliatory action announced against the Kremlin for last year's hacking attack, which has been called the "SolarWinds" breach.

Joe Biden's administration had previously warned it would hold the Kremlin accountable for interference in last year's presidential election and the hacking of several federal agencies.
 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...

Advertisement