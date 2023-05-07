  1. Skip to content
ConflictsUkraine

US expected to approve cluster bombs for Ukraine

34 minutes ago

The US government is expected to announce plans to send cluster bombs to Ukraine to help it in its ongoing defense against the Russian invasion. The munitions remain highly controversial because of the extensive damage they can cause to large areas.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TXwB
Unexploded bomblets in Kyiv in July 2022
Live

Ukraine updates: US expected to supply cluster bombs to Kyiv

Conflicts1 hour ago
Africa

Two Sudanese women who have fled to South Sudan sit on buckets in front of a tent

Sudan: Sexual violence against women spikes

Sudan: Sexual violence against women spikes

Conflicts15 hours ago
Asia

Tanks containing water from the disabled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant are seen at the power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture

Japan: Is it safe to release Fukushima water into the ocean?

Japan: Is it safe to release Fukushima water into the ocean?

Nature and Environment19 hours ago
Germany

The Brandenburg Gate lit up at night in rainbow colors.

How queer-friendly Berlin sets itself apart

How queer-friendly Berlin sets itself apart

Travel22 hours ago
Europe

An Ariane 5 rocket taking off in Kourou

Last launch of the Ariane 5 rocket

Last launch of the Ariane 5 rocket

Technology21 hours ago02:17 min
Middle East

Fighters affiliated with Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) on a street.

Yemen: Saudi Arabia preparing to exit costly war?

Yemen: Saudi Arabia preparing to exit costly war?

PoliticsJuly 6, 2023
North America

A smartphone displaying the Threads app in the Google Play Store with a screen showing the Twitter profile of Elon Musk in the background

Instagram Threads: Meta sets sights on Twitter supremacy

Instagram Threads: Meta sets sights on Twitter supremacy

Business16 hours ago
Latin America

With over 500 million speakers worldwide, Spanish is a key language for Russian propaganda.

Russia spreads disinformation in Spanish-speaking world

Russia spreads disinformation in Spanish-speaking world

Media23 hours ago03:44 min
