US expands eligibility criteria for Afghan refugees

The United States has decided to allow more refugees from Afghanistan to be allowed in, provided they meet its expanded eligibility criteria, the State Department said Monday.

Around 20,000 applications have already been received for its program to resettle interpreters who had worked alongside US forces, and their immediate family. The decision comes amid a rapidly deteriorating security situation in the country.

"In light of increased levels of Taliban violence, the US government is working to provide certain Afghans, including those who worked with the United States, the opportunity for refugee resettlement to the United States," the State Department said in a statement.

Who will qualify under new criteria?

Employees and former employees of US-based news organizations are eligible to apply for asylum, as are those of aid and development agencies that are based in the United States, along with other relief groups that receive their funding from the US. Other potentials include employees and former employees of the US government and the NATO mission in Afghanistan who do not qualify for a dedicated program.

This means that thousands more Afghans and their immediate families will be permanently resettled in the US as refugees, although its unclear how many exactly that will be.

Ghani blames the US for security crisis

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani meanwhile has pointed the finger at the US for the country's spiraling security crisis.

"The current situation is due to a sudden decision on the withdrawal of the international troops," Ghani told the Afghan parliament in a speech on Monday, adding, "we have had an unexpected situation in the last three months."

He did say that his government had plans to re-establish control in the next six months.

The Taliban have been making rapid gains. In recent weeks militants have moved in on provincial capitals, including Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand Province. Residents say there is fierce fighting taking place and there are bodies in the city's streets.

The US military has helped Afghan forces with air support, despite being in the final phases of its withdrawal from the country.

kb/jsi (AP, AFP, Reuters)