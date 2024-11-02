US: Ex-cop used excessive force on Breonna Taylor — jury

A jury found a Louisville police officer guilty of using excessive force on Taylor during a botched raid that led to her death. But he was cleared on a charge of violating her neighbors' civil rights.

A federal jury on Friday convicted a former Louisville, Kentucky, police detective of using excessive force on Breonna Taylor during a botched drug raid that left her dead.

The jury also acquitted Brett Hankison of a second count that accused him of violating the civil rights of Taylor’s neighbors. Hankison faces life in prison on the conviction.

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician, was fatally shot by Louisville police officers in March 2020 during the raid.

Taylor’s boyfriend fired shots when officers kicked in the door, under the impression that an intruder was breaking in. The officers at the scene returned fire and killed Taylor.

Her death, along with that of George Floyd, was one of the triggers for the widespread protests against racialized police brutality under the banner of Black Lives Matter.

rm/rmt (AFP, AP)