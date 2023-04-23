US evacuates citizens from Sudan amid ongoing conflict

The RSF paramilitary claimed to have coordinated the evacuation with the United States. The Sudanese army is expecting several other countries to also evacuate their citizens from the country on Sunday.

The United States military has successfully evacuated US Embassy personnel from Sudan, according to reports on Sunday.

US President Joe Biden ordered American troops to evacuate diplomatic personnel after he received advice from his national security team on Saturday that the fighting is unlikely to end soon, a US official told the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

An anonymous source familiar with the matter also confirmed the operation to the Reuters news agency.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary also said it "coordinated with the US Forces Mission consisting of six aircraft, for evacuating diplomats and their families on Sunday morning."

Earlier, on Saturday, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry said it had evacuated 91 Saudi citizens from Port Sudan to Jeddah, along with nationals from several other "friendly and brotherly countries."

The Sudanese military said China, the European Union and France are also set to evacuate their citizens on Sunday.

Spain has deployed several aircraft to the nearby country of Djibouti to facilitate evacuations and Jordan also said it was preparing an evacuation mission with Gulf states.

zc/sms (Reuters, AFP, AP)