US, European leaders call on Iran to change nuclear course

The United States, Germany, France and the UK on Saturday said they have "grave and growing concern" about Iran's nuclear program.

"We are convinced that it remains possible to quickly reach and implement an understanding on return to full compliance," the countries' leaders said in a joint statement after meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome. "This will only be possible if Iran changes course."

What did the leaders say?

US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said they wanted "to ensure that Iran can never develop or acquire a nuclear weapon."

They said that the country "has accelerated the pace of provocative nuclear steps, such as the production of highly enriched uranium and enriched uranium metal."

The leaders said the talks were intended to prevent "a dangerous escalation."

"Iran has no credible civilian need for either measure, but both are important to nuclear weapons programs," the statement added.

The E3 group of countries is trying to convince Iran to come back to negotiations of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) set up in 2015.

Biden said the talks were "scheduled to resume" after former US President Donald Trump pulled out from the deal and hit Iran with tough sanctions instead.

jc/sms (Reuters, AFP, AP)