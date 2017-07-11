 US, European leaders call on Iran to change nuclear course | News | DW | 30.10.2021

US, European leaders call on Iran to change nuclear course

Leaders from the United States, Germany, France and the UK have said that Iran's nuclear advances will jeopardize the possibility of a return to a deal regulating Tehran's nuclear program.

Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant located by the sea

Western leaders are asking Iran to get back to the table over a new nuclear deal

The United States, Germany, France and the UK on Saturday said they have "grave and growing concern" about Iran's nuclear program, during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

"We are convinced that it remains possible to quickly reach and implement an understanding on return to full compliance," the countries' leaders said in a joint statement. "This will only be possible if Iran changes course."

jc/sms (Reuters, AFP, AP)

