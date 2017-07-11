US, European leaders call on Iran to change nuclear course

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Leaders from the United States, Germany, France and the UK have said that Iran's nuclear advances will jeopardize the possibility of a return to a deal regulating Tehran's nuclear program.
The United States, Germany, France and the UK on Saturday said they have "grave and growing concern" about Iran's nuclear program, during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit.
"We are convinced that it remains possible to quickly reach and implement an understanding on return to full compliance," the countries' leaders said in a joint statement. "This will only be possible if Iran changes course."
