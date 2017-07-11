 US, EU settle dispute over tariffs on steel, aluminum | News | DW | 30.10.2021

News

US, EU settle dispute over tariffs on steel, aluminum

The United States has agreed to reduce tariffs on EU steel in return for a relaxation of countertariffs on US products, US officials have said. Motorcycles, bourbon, peanut butter and jeans may get cheaper in the EU.

Rail cars loaded with rolled up steel

The US-EU trade dispute over steel tariffs started under the Trump administration

More European-made steel will enter the United States while the EU will only tax motorcycles, bourbon whiskey, peanut butter and jeans at 25% instead of 50%.

President Joe Biden's latest move, announced while he is at the G20 in Rome, relaxes trade tensions created by ex-president Donald Trump in 2018.

More to come on this breaking news 

jc/sms

