US, EU settle dispute over tariffs on steel, aluminum

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The United States has agreed to reduce tariffs on EU steel in return for a relaxation of countertariffs on US products, US officials have said. Motorcycles, bourbon, peanut butter and jeans may get cheaper in the EU.
More European-made steel will enter the United States while the EU will only tax motorcycles, bourbon whiskey, peanut butter and jeans at 25% instead of 50%.
President Joe Biden's latest move, announced while he is at the G20 in Rome, relaxes trade tensions created by ex-president Donald Trump in 2018.
More to come on this breaking news
jc/sms