US, EU, NATO condemn Putin's separatist recognition — live updates

Russian President Vladimir Putin recognizes Ukraine's breakaway territories

NATO, EU condemn the move, with the EU vowing new sanctions

US announces fresh sanctions

EU leaders vow sanctions

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel also condemned Putin's decision, saying it is a "blatant violation of international law as well as of the Minsk agreements."

"The union will react with sanctions against those involved in this illegal act," a statement from the two leaders said. "The union reiterates its unwavering support to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders."

NATO condemns recognition by Putin

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg condemned of the move, saying "this further undermines Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, erodes efforts towards a resolution of the conflict, and violates the Minsk Agreements, to which Russia is a party," he added.

"Moscow continues to fuel the conflict in eastern Ukraine by providing financial and military support to the separatists. It is also trying to stage a pretext to invade Ukraine once again."

Putin recognizes independence of Donetsk, Luhansk

Russian Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of the breakaway Ukrainian territories of Luhansk and Donetsk on Monday, a major escalation in the crisis.