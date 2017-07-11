 US, EU, NATO condemn Putin′s separatist recognition — live updates | News | DW | 21.02.2022

News

US, EU, NATO condemn Putin's separatist recognition — live updates

International leaders have strongly criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to recognize separatist territories in eastern Ukraine, and vowed new sanctions. Follow DW for the latest.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signs decrees on Ukraine breakaway regions

Putin's decision to sign the decrees on independence was met with sharp condemnation by the West

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin recognizes Ukraine's breakaway territories
  • NATO, EU condemn the move, with the EU vowing new sanctions
  • US announces fresh sanctions

Last updated at 20:52 UTC. This article will continue to be updated throughout the day.

EU leaders vow sanctions 

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel also condemned Putin's decision, saying it is a "blatant violation of international law as well as of the Minsk agreements." 

"The union will react with sanctions against those involved in this illegal act," a statement from the two leaders said. "The union reiterates its unwavering support to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders."  

NATO condemns recognition by Putin

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg condemned of the move, saying "this further undermines Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, erodes efforts towards a resolution of the conflict, and violates the Minsk Agreements, to which Russia is a party," he added. 

"Moscow continues to fuel the conflict in eastern Ukraine by providing financial and military support to the separatists. It is also trying to stage a pretext to invade Ukraine once again."

Putin recognizes independence of Donetsk, Luhansk

Russian Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of the breakaway Ukrainian territories of Luhansk and Donetsk on Monday, a major escalation in the crisis.      

