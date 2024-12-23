US: Ethics Committee accuses Gaetz of paying for sex, drugs

The former Republican lawmaker paid women for sex, including a 17-year-old girl, according to a Congressional committee report. He also alleged to have bought and used illicit drugs. Gaetz denies any wrongdoings.

The US House Ethics Committee on Monday accused Matt Gaetz of "regularly” paying women, including a 17-year-old girl, for sex and purchasing and using illicit drugs, all while the Florida Republican was a member of Congress.

"The Committee determined there is substantial evidence that Representative Gaetz violated House Rules and other standards of conduct prohibiting prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, impermissible gifts, special favors or privileges, and obstruction of Congress," said the report, written by a bipartisan panel.

Gaetz has repeatedly denied all wrongdoing, saying last week that he would have "no opportunity to debate or rebut" the findings as a former member of the House.

Its publication comes after at least one Republican joined all five Democrats in a secret vote to release the report about their former colleague despite initial opposition from GOP lawmakers to releasing findings about a former member of Congress.

While ethics reports have previously been released after a member's resignation, it is extremely rare. The often secretive bipartisan panel has investigated claims against Gaetz since 2021.

What did the report say?

The report found evidence Gaetz was involved in transporting women across state lines for the purposes of commercial sex. The panel did not uncover evidence any of the women were under 18 at the time of travel.

"Nor did the committee find sufficient evidence to conclude that the commercial sex acts were induced by force, fraud, or coercion," the report said.

A person identified as "Victim A" told the panel of having sex twice with Gaetz at a party in 2017 while she was underage. She said she received a $400 cash payment. She added that she did not tell Gaetz her age and he did not ask.

The 37-page report also said Gaetz regularly used cocaine and ecstasy and bought marijuana.

The committee's work became more urgent last month when President-elect Donald Trump picked Gaetz as his attorney general nominee.

Gaetz resigned from Congress that same day, putting him outside the Ethics Committee's jurisdiction, but Democrats had pressed to make the report public even after Gaetz withdrew from consideration as Trump's pick to lead the Justice Department.

ftm/sms (AP, Reuters)