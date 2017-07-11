US envoy urges North Korea to stop tests, engage in talks

The United States on Sunday urged North Korea to stop its "concerning and counterproductive" missile tests, and engage in peace talks.

"Our goal remains the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Sung Kim, the US special representative on North Korea, told reporters.

"That's why Pyongyang's recent ballistic missile test, one of several in the past six weeks, is concerning and counterproductive to making progress toward lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula," he added.

Watch video 06:10 Are we seeing a new arms race on the Korean Peninsula?

US open to talks

Last week, North Korea tested its newly developed submarine ballistic missile in its fifth round of weapon tests. South Korean officials said the weapon appears to be in early development stages. Missiles fired from submarines are harder to detect in advance.

"We remain ready to meet with the DPRK without preconditions and we have made clear that the United States harbors no hostile intent towards the DPRK," said Kim, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

North Korea stages military parade without missiles No show of nuclear weaponry There was no show of nuclear weaponry during the toned-down event. Civil defense units, railway ministry detachments, fire brigades, Air Koryo and detachments from the Hungnam Fertilizer Complex were exhibited. Much of the hardware, like these motorcycle sidecars, had a distinct retro and low-budget flavor.

North Korea stages military parade without missiles Some weapons on display Some conventional weapons did make it into the parade. Fighter jets flying in formation above the streets, and artillery pieces hauled by tractors also made an appearance during the event. The vast majority of North Korea's sparse road network is not paved.

North Korea stages military parade without missiles Show of military personnel A part of the parade's paramilitary personnel marched in orange hazmat suits with oxygen masks. North Korea claims not to have suffered a single case of COVID-19. It closed its sometimes-porous border to China early in the pandemic.

North Korea stages military parade without missiles Pandemic further cuts off already isolated North Korea The parade was aimed at a domestic audience this time. Experts say the event reflected challenges the country has faced recently, such as the pandemic and border closures, flooding, and food shortages. South Korean intelligence believe Kim has three children of his own, though even this is unconfirmed.

North Korea stages military parade without missiles Fireworks at midnight As the anniversary struck at midnight, an exhibition of fireworks took place.

North Korea stages military parade without missiles Cavalry instead of missiles Pyongyang has previously used parades as a display of military and nuclear strength. But the sort of weaponry liable to upset Seoul, the United States and the West was conspicuously absent on Thursday, with cavalry and other units at the forefront. Some speculated that this could be a sign that the reclusive nation is open to peace talks with the US and South Korea.



The Biden administration has repeatedly said it is open to talks with North Korea. However, North Korea has slammed the US for its hostile policies, sanctions and regular military drills carried out with South Korea.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has blamed US policies toward the isolated nation, and dismissed Washington's claims that it does not have hostile intentions. He met three times with former US President Donald Trump, but their talks failed to reach an agreement.

tg/aw (AFP, Reuters)