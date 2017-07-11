US envoy John Kerry starts climate talks in China

US climate envoy John Kerry is in China for talks on Thursday, ahead of President Joe Biden's climate summit of world leaders.

The US and China are the world's biggest carbon emitters and have both set targets to become carbon neutral in coming decades.

China plans to achieve that goal by 2060, but analysts have warned that high reliance on coal and modest short-term targets could make that difficult.

Why is Kerry's trip important?

The trip marks the highest-level trip to China so far for officials of the Biden administration. Kerry's visit is seen as a chance to put aside high political tensions and focus on areas of potential climate collaboration.

China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment said the discussions, which will run through Saturday in Shanghai, aim to boost cooperation on climate change and exchange views on the UN Climate Change Conference, known as COP 26.

Officials are also expected to discuss the UN-led climate talks to be held in Glasgow at the end of the year.

After talks in China, Kerry will travel on to Seoul, South Korea.

What is on Biden's summit agenda?

Biden has invited 40 world leaders, including Chinese head of state Xi Jinping, to participate in a virtual climate summit April 22-23.

The US and other countries are expected to announce more national targets for cutting carbon emissions, and to pledge financial help for climate efforts made by less wealthy nations.

