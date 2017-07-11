US envoy John Kerry starts climate talks in China

United States climate envoy John Kerry is in China for talks on Thursday, ahead of President Joe Biden's climate summit of world leaders.

The US and China are the world's biggest carbon emitters and have both set targets to become carbon neutral in coming decades.

China plans to achieve that goal by 2060, but analysts have warned that heavy reliance on coal and modest short-term targets could make that difficult.

Why is Kerry's trip important?

The trip marks the highest-level trip to China so far for officials of the Biden administration. Kerry's visit is seen as a chance to put aside existing political tensions and focus on areas of potential climate collaboration. His visit comes amid heightened agitation over human rights, trade and China's territorial claims to Taiwan and the South China Sea.

China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment said the discussions, which will run through Saturday in Shanghai, aim to boost cooperation on climate change, and exchange views on thie United Nations climate change conference for this year, known as COP26.

The ministry said Kerry would be meeting with China's top climate negotiator, fellow veteran diplomat Xie Zhenhua.

Officials are also expected to discuss the UN-led climate talks to be held in Glasgow at the end of the year.

After talks in China, Kerry will travel on to Seoul, South Korea. The US Embassy in Beijing said no media events are planned before Kerry heads to Seoul.

What is on the summit agenda?

Biden has invited 40 world leaders, including Chinese head of state Xi Jinping, to participate in a virtual climate summit April 22-23. Kerry has been pushing global leaders in person and over the internet ahead of the summit for commitments and alliances on climate efforts.

So far, international pledges to decarbonize would only reduce global emissions 1% by 2030 compared with 2010 levels — which is just a fraction of what scientists say is needed to avert the most severe impacts of climate change.

The virtual summit, which begins on Earth Day, will also pave the way for Biden to reclaim US leadership in global climate efforts, following four years in which former president Donald Trump downplayed the issue in favor of supporting the oil and coal industries.

The US and other countries are expected to announce more national targets for cutting carbon emissions, and to pledge financial help for climate efforts made by less wealthy nations.

Scientists watch Arctic polar bears to track climate change Sleepy research participant This polar bear is participating in the research — although not quite voluntarily. Scientists had to anesthetize the animal first. A Russian study is currently in its main stage to measure the effects of climate change on Arctic wildlife. Polar bears are a focal point of the project.

Scientists watch Arctic polar bears to track climate change In close contact The project aims to keep an eye on the health and behavior of the polar bears, and find out more about how they are reacting to the changes in their habitat — changes largely linked to the climate.

Scientists watch Arctic polar bears to track climate change The poster child of climate change The Arctic is warming at twice the rate of the rest of the planet. This has gravely afflicted the area's wildlife. Despite being the land’s largest predators, polar bears are one of the most vulnerable species to climate change.

Scientists watch Arctic polar bears to track climate change No ice, no hunt Polar bears rely on the sea ice around the Arctic Ocean to hunt for seals and fish. As sea ice shrinks, the apex carnivore is forced to swim for long distances or roam the shore to find food. Paleontologists say that polar bears have maintained their diet for centuries, even during the last period of Arctic warming that occured 1000 years ago.

Scientists watch Arctic polar bears to track climate change Going after eggs The bear's diet maintains the balance between seals and fish poplulation, but this is changing. A recent study at the Canadian University of Windsor revealed that the hungry predator has increasingly resorted to foraging for seabird eggs. This, in turn, can eventually trigger a chain of damages to the environment that starts with endangering the seabird species.

Scientists watch Arctic polar bears to track climate change Exploring the polar bears' favorite hunting habitat To better understand the impact of climate change on polar bears and how to mitigate its damages, scientists joined the UMKA2021 expedition. It takes place in Russia's Franz Josef Land, an archipelago of almost 200 islands joined together via sea ice, the polar bears' hunting grounds.

Scientists watch Arctic polar bears to track climate change Measuring vital signs After capturing the bears, scientists measure and record factors such as their weight, reserve body fat and blood pressure. This helps them find out more about their diet and energy consumption.

Scientists watch Arctic polar bears to track climate change GPS messages The bears are then released with GPS tags on their ears that send regular messages to the researchers containing information about their health. Scientists receive the messages in form of emails everyday, The tags also make it possible to track the bears with helicopters and drones.

Scientists watch Arctic polar bears to track climate change Gone by 2100? The scientists believe that closely tracking the polar bears could help prevent their extinction. The bear's number is rapidly decreasing and several studies project that they could vanish by the end of the century unless more is done to slow climate change.

Scientists watch Arctic polar bears to track climate change No texts from the bears Every time a polar bear dies, its GPS tag stops sending messages. The scientists will no longer receive news from the animal. Only one bear off the mailing list it may be, but for the planet's biodiversity, the decline in the population of this Arctic predator is much more alarming. Author: Monir Ghaedi



lc/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)