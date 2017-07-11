US envoy in Seoul, hoping for 'positive' North Korea response

US President Joe Biden's special envoy for North Korea said on Monday he hoped for a positive response to his offer to meet Pyongyang representatives without any conditions. No public contact has been established between the Biden administration and the North Korea since the president took office.

"We continue to hope that the DPRK will respond positively for our outreach and our offer to meet anywhere, anytime, without preconditions," Sung Kim said, using the acronym for North Korea's official name.

Kim is in Seoul for a five-day visit to speak with officials from South Korea and Japan in trilateral meetings to discuss the stalled diplomatic process with North Korea's nuclear program and US-led sanctions.

A former US ambassador to South Korea, he held talks with Seoul's top nuclear envoy, Noh Kyu-duk, as well as a trilateral session that included his Tokyo counterpart, Takehiro Funakoshi.

The trilateral talks between US, South Korea and Japan followed a North Korean political conference in which Kim Jong Un warned of confrontation but also hinted at dialogue with the US

The talks come soon after a major North Korean political conference, where Pyongyang’s leader Kim Jong Un discussed efforts to improve North Korea's economy in the face of pandemic-induced border closures and food shortages.

Last week, local media reported that Kim Jong Un urged his country to prepare for both dialogue and confrontation with the US, emphasizing the latter.

"We will be prepared for either, because you know, we are still waiting to hear back from Pyongyang for a meeting," Sung Kim said. "Hopefully 'dialogue' indicates that we will get a positive response soon."

US observers expect Biden will take a middle path between former President Donald Trump's direct dealings with North Korea and President Barack Obama's policy of "strategic patience." The administration itself previously promised a "practical, calibrated approach" to the reclusive state.

