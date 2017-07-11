US envoy for Haiti resigns citing 'inhumane' deportations

The US special envoy for Haiti, Daniel Foote, resigned from his position on Wednesday over his country's treatment of Haitian refugees.

Just two months after his appointment, Foote wrote a scathing letter to US secretary of State Antony Blinken, denouncing the deportation of Haitian migrants back to their home country.

"I will not be associated with the United States' inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti," Foote said.

The Biden administration came under fire in recent days by human rights organisations after deporting thousands of Haitian migrants.

A jab at 'flawed' US policy

Foote said that Haiti, a country plagued by corruption, gang violence and poverty, could not deal with forced returns of this scale.

The Haitian population "simply cannot support the forced infusion of thousands of returned migrants lacking food, shelter, and money without additional, avoidable human tragedy," he said.

The US removed at least 6,000 Haitians and other migrants from an encampment at a Texas border town, according to US officials. More than 320 of them were deported to Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, on Sunday. Six more flights were slated for Tuesday.

"Our policy approach to Haiti remains deeply flawed, and my recommendations have been ignored and dismissed," Foote said.

Two US officials with direct knowledge of the matter confirmed the resignation to the AP on Thursday, on condition of anonymity.

The State Department has not publicly responded to the resignation yet.

