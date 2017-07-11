US envoy for Haiti resigns citing 'inhumane' deportations

The US special envoy for Haiti, Daniel Foote, resigned from his position on Wednesday over his country's treatment of Haitian refugees.

The move came just two months after his appointment.

"I will not be associated with the United States' inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti," Foote wrote in his resignation letter to US secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The Biden administration has come under fire from human rights organizations in recent days, following the deportation of thousands of Haitian migrants.

What the envoy said about US policy on Haitian migrants

Foote said Haiti, a country plagued by corruption, gang violence and poverty, could not deal with forced returns on this scale.

The Haitian population "simply cannot support the forced infusion of thousands of returned migrants lacking food, shelter, and money without additional, avoidable human tragedy," he said.

As many as 14,000 Haitians were at an encampment in Del Rio, on the Texas border with Mexico, according to US officials. Numbers at the camp have almost halved following expulsions and people being taken into custody.

"Our policy approach to Haiti remains deeply flawed, and my recommendations have been ignored and dismissed," Foote said.

Two US officials with direct knowledge of the matter confirmed the resignation to the AP on Thursday, on condition of anonymity.

The State Department has not publicly responded to the resignation yet.

go/rt (AFP, Reuters, AP)