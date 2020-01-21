 US embassy in Iraq hit by rockets | News | DW | 27.01.2020

News

US embassy in Iraq hit by rockets

Security sources say five rockets were fired at Baghdad's heavily-fortified Green Zone. Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi denounced the shelling and warned it may have serious repercussions for the country.

US embassy complex in Iraq in 2019 (Getty Images/AFP/A. Al-Rubaye)

US embassy complex in Iraq (file photo)

The US Embassy in Baghdad was targeted in a rocket attack on Sunday, with at least one projectile hitting the heavily fortified compound.

Officials remained tight-lipped on the details of the attack. According to a security source cited by the AFP news agency, one rocket hit an embassy cafeteria while two other landed nearby.

Other agencies spoke of five Katyusha rockets fired and at least one of the projectiles hitting the embassy complex. 

Following the news of the shelling, the US state department called on Baghdad to "fulfill its obligations to protect our diplomatic facilities."

Watch video 02:03

Trump: Iran 'standing down' in showdown with US

Between Iran and a hard place

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi said he had ordered an investigation and for troops to be deployed to the area.

"We denounce the continuation of these unlawful acts, which weaken the state and infringe its sovereignty," he said in comments carried by Iraq's news agency INA.

Acts like the Sunday shelling cause "grave consequences to the whole country" and harm "its supreme interests and relations with its friends," he added.

Following the killing of Iranian commander Soleimani near Baghdad earlier this month. Iraqis are worried that the US and Iran could use Iraq as a stage for a bloody showdown. The US maintains a force of 5,200 troops in Iraq and wields tool of economic influence. Iran also has powerful allies in the country.

This weekend, the US military acknowleged that 34 US troops suffered brain injuries in Iran's retaliatory strike on US bases.

Earlier this month, Iraqi lawmakers voted to expel US troops. Washington rejected the idea and said the two sides should instead talk about reforming the relationship.

dj/rt (AFP, Reuters)

