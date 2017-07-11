US Electoral College confirms Joe Biden as election winner

Joe Biden on Monday cleared the 270-electoral-vote mark to formalize his victory in the US presidential election.

Biden reached the milestone with California's 55 votes. He currently has 302 votes and is projected to receive 306 after Hawaii votes later on Monday. Current US President Donald Trump has received 232 votes.

The newly-elected president and vice president did not immediately comment on the vote. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have yet to comment as well.

Who are Joe Biden's presidential Cabinet picks? Antony Blinken, Secretary of State Blinken is a longtime confidant of President-elect Joe Biden. He's served under two Democratic presidents as well as a key aide on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He also served as a deputy national security adviser and deputy secretary of state in the second Obama administration, when Biden was vice president.

Who are Joe Biden's presidential Cabinet picks? General Lloyd Austin, Defense Secretary Austin was a controversial pick — his long career as a military officer requires a Congressional waiver before he can be confirmed. Austin held a series of prominent roles in the US Army and worked with Obama during the US withdrawal from Iraq. If successful, he would be the first Black Pentagon chief.

Who are Joe Biden's presidential Cabinet picks? Janet Yellen, Treasury Secretary Biden's nominee for the top position — the first woman ever if confirmed — goes some way towards fulfilling his promise to select a diverse cabinet. Yellen served on the policymaking committee of the Federal Reserve during the 2008 financial crisis and advised Bill Clinton. She would be taking the reigns during one of the worst economic crises in US history.

Who are Joe Biden's presidential Cabinet picks? Ron Klain, Chief of Staff A veteran of Washington DC, Klain was an early pick for Biden. As White House chief of staff, he will work closely with the president, setting his agenda and coordinating the levers of power. Klain worked with Biden before when he was vice president as well as serving directly under former President Barack Obama as the Ebola Czar.

Who are Joe Biden's presidential Cabinet picks? Xavier Becerra, Health Secretary The California Attorney General was picked to head up the health department under Biden's incoming cabinet during a global health crisis that has hit the US particularly hard. Becerra also helped in passing the Affordable Care Act when he sat in Congress. If confirmed by the Senate, he would be the first Latino appointed to the role.

Who are Joe Biden's presidential Cabinet picks? John Kerry, climate change envoy The former secretary of state will become Biden's special presidential envoy for climate. Kerry served as a senator from Massachusetts from 1983 to 2013 before taking the top foreign policy role in the second Obama administration. Kerry signed the Paris Climate Agreement for the United States in 2015 — Donald Trump pulled the US out of the accord two years later.

Who are Joe Biden's presidential Cabinet picks? Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US ambassador to the UN Thomas-Greenfield served in high-level State Department positions under Obama from 2013 to 2017. She led US policy in sub-Saharan African during the Ebola outbreak. Biden plans to restore the UN ambassador role to a White House Cabinet position.

Who are Joe Biden's presidential Cabinet picks? Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security The Cuban-American headed Citizenship and Immigration Services under Obama. He led the implementation of the DACA program that allowed so-called Dreamers, who were brought to the US illegally as children, to stay in the country. If confirmed, he would become the first immigrant and Hispanic to head the Department of Homeland Security.

Who are Joe Biden's presidential Cabinet picks? Jake Sullivan, National Security Adviser Sullivan served as Biden's national security adviser from 2013 to 2014 while he was vice president. He also served as Hillary Clinton's deputy when she was Secretary of State. He later served as her chief foreign policy adviser during her unsuccessful presidential bid in 2016.

Who are Joe Biden's presidential Cabinet picks? Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence Haines was the first woman to serve as deputy director of the CIA, a role she held from 2013 to 2015. She succeeded Antony Blinken as deputy national security adviser when he moved over to the state department in 2015. If confirmed, she would be the first woman to head the US intelligence community. Author: Davis VanOpdorp



Congress will meet on January 6 to certify the electoral college votes.

President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are due to be sworn in at noon on January 20, 2021.

What is the Electoral College?

The Electoral College has taken on a more important role in 2020 as Trump has so far refused to concede the election.

The electoral college is the 538 electors from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, the same number of representatives and senators in Congress. They typically meet in their respective state capital and vote for president and vice president.

Every state and DC except Maine and Nebraska work under a winner-take-all policy, where the candidate with the most votes in their state receives their entire allotment. Each state's electoral college vote allotment is determined by its population from the census every ten years.

Maine and Nebraska have two electors that select the candidate with the most votes statewide, and each Congressional district selects their own elector that will support the district's choice. Maine had three electoral college votes for Biden and one for Trump, while Nebraska saw four electors support Trump and one go for Biden.

kbd/rt (AP, AFP, dpa)