  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Kamala HarrisParis OlympicsBangladesh
PoliticsUnited States of America

US election: Walz goes after Trump at Philadelphia rally

August 7, 2024

With 91 days to go before the US election, Democratic presidential contender Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have hit the campaign trail. And Harris' newly announced running mate didn't hold back any punches.

https://p.dw.com/p/4jBZc
Tim Walz has joined the Harris ticket for the White House contest this November
Tim Walz has joined the Harris ticket for the White House contest this November Image: Joe Lamberti/AP/dpa/picture alliance

US presidential hopeful Kamala Harris and her newly announced running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, came out swinging against former President Donald Trump and his running mate during their first joint campaign appearance on Tuesday.

"Donald Trump — he sees the world differently," Walz told the audience in the 10,000-capacity arena in Philadelphia, the largest city in the state of Pennsylvania. "He doesn't know the first thing about service because he's too busy serving himself," he said.

The governor used the rally to introduce himself, recounting his childhood working on a farm in Nebraska, his military service, and his time in Congress.

Harris picks Minnesota's Tim Walz as running mate

Trump 'mocks our laws, sows chaos and division,' says Waltz

Walz offered a stinging rebuke of Trump and Ohio Senator JD Vance, Trump's vice presidential pick.

"He mocks our laws, he sows chaos and division, and that's to say nothing of his record as president. He froze in the face of the COVID crisis, he drove our economy into the ground, and make no mistake, violent crime was up under Donald Trump."

"And that’s not even counting the crimes he committed," Walz added, in reference to the former president's 34 felony convictions and other charges.

Trump has been hesitant to commit to a television debate with Harris and Walz was quick to pounce on any apprehension as he said: "I can't wait to debate the guy."

Unlike Trump, Vance has displayed more conviction over a potential clash, saying earlier on Tuesday that he "absolutely" wants to debate Walz.

Harris' campaign said it raised more than $20 million in the hours after she announced Tim Walz as her vice presidential pick
Harris' campaign said it raised more than $20 million in the hours after she announced Tim Walz as her vice presidential pickImage: Matt Rourke/AP/dpa/picture alliance

Harris makes the case for her running mate

Harris praised Walz's accomplishments, telling the audience in Philadelphia: "Since the day that I announced my candidacy, I set out to find a partner who can help build this brighter future."

While standing alongside her running mate at the the Liacouras Center at Temple University that Walz is "the kind of person who makes people feel like they belong and then inspires them to dream big. ... That's the kind of vice president America deserves."

Josh Shapiro backs Harris-Walz ticket

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, who was seen as a contender to join Harris as her running mate, kicked off the rally on Tuesday night in his home state with praise for both candidates.

He attacked Republicans and promised to "work my tail off" to get Harris elected. He also offered a strong endorsement of Walz, telling the crowd that he is an "outstanding governor" and a "great patriot."

Additionally, Harris officially secured the Democratic nomination on Tuesday, following a week of virtual roll call in which she received 99% of the votes of all the delegates who participated.

This solidifies the Harris-Walz campaign to go up against the Trump-Vance ticket for the US election contest this November 5.

Harris, Walz to hold first campaign rally in Philadelphia

rm/jsi (AFP, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Kamala Harris at a podium looking serious with the US flag behind her

US: Where does Kamala Harris stand on abortion, Israel, and other key issues?

US: Where does Kamala Harris stand on abortion, Israel, and other key issues?

Now that Joe Biden has withdrawn from the presidential race, US Vice President Kamala Harris is seeming the likely choice for the Democrats' nominee. But can she beat Donald Trump? And where does she stand politically?
PoliticsJuly 23, 2024
US-President Joe Biden sitting in front of various African flags during the US-Africa Summit in Washington, December 2022

How does Africa view Joe Biden's exit from the US election?

How does Africa view Joe Biden's exit from the US election?

Many Africans seem excited about Kamala Harris replacing Joe Biden as the Democratic candidate in the US election.
PoliticsJuly 23, 2024
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at her Presidential Campaign headquarters in Wilmington, smiling

Celebrities rush to embrace Kamala Harris

Celebrities rush to embrace Kamala Harris

Hollywood stars and pop music icons from Cardi B to Charli XCX have rallied behind Kamala Harris as the best chance of beating Donald Trump.
CultureJuly 24, 2024