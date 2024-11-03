US election: Trump pledges 'new golden age' in Pennsylvania

US presidential candidate Donald Trump has made a last pitch for support with a Sunday timetable that centered on Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia.

The states are the three biggest swing state prizes in the "Electoral College."

In the town of Lititz, Pennsylvania, the former US President urged voters to join him in launching "a new golden age for America."

He also criticized voting practices, amid concerns Trump may be liable to allege election fraud.

Meanwhile, Trump's opponent Vice President Kamala Harris focused her energy on Michigan.

Earlier, a new poll of voters in Iowa gave Harris a surprise lead over former President Donald Trump.

Here's a roundup of the latest developments in the race to the White House on November 3, 2024: