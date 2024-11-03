US election: Trump pledges 'new golden age' in Pennsylvania

US election: Trump pledges 'new golden age' in PennsylvaniaPublished November 3, 2024last updated November 3, 2024
US presidential candidate Donald Trump has made a last pitch for support with a Sunday timetable that centered on Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia.
The states are the three biggest swing state prizes in the "Electoral College."
In the town of Lititz, Pennsylvania, the former US President urged voters to join him in launching "a new golden age for America."
He also criticized voting practices, amid concerns Trump may be liable to allege election fraud.
Meanwhile, Trump's opponent Vice President Kamala Harris focused her energy on Michigan.
Earlier, a new poll of voters in Iowa gave Harris a surprise lead over former President Donald Trump.
Why do many Iranians want Donald Trump to win?
Many in Iran believe that a Harris victory in this year's presidential election would mean a continuation of the status quo in their country, and are hopeful that a Trump win could remove the Islamic regime from power.
"Trump's statements are perceived selectively not only in the US but also in Iran," Iranian political journalist Fariba Pajooh told DW.
"Many Iranians believe he could topple the regime in Iran," and end the country's economic crisis, Pajooh said, but also pointed out that Trump has never said he intends to take down the government in Tehran.
Trump says he'll usher in 'new golden age' at Pennsylvania rally
Trump has told a crowd at a campaign rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania, that he was running against "a corrupt machine called the Democratic Party" and would make major changes if elected.
"I will end inflation. I will stop the invasion of massive numbers of criminals coming into our country, thank you Kamala and Joe," Trump said at the rally, having first asked the crowd if they preferred their situation now or that of four years ago.
He told the crowd that if elected on Tuesday, it would mark the start of a "new golden age" for the country.
Trump also focused on Biden early in his speech, asking "where is Joe?" and alleging that "they stole the election" from Biden when he withdrew from the race, without specifying who he meant exactly.
He also criticized voting practices, amid concerns Trump may be liable to allege election fraud in the case of defeat, saying: "We should have one-day voting and paper ballots."
"These elections have to be decided by 9 o'clock, 10 o'clock, 11 o'clock on Tuesday night," he said.
Later, Trump is expected to head to Kinston, North Carolina, before attending an evening rally in Macon, Georgia.
Sunday is the first day since Tuesday last week that Trump and Harris are not campaigning in the same state on the same day.
Why are swing states important?
When it comes to the US presidential elections, some of the country's 50 states matter more than others.
Many of the so-called safe states usually vote reliably one way or the other, while "swing states" could be won by either the Democratic or Republican candidate.
This toss-up potential makes them attractive to candidates since these votes could push the election either way.
The swing states that will likely determine who ultimately wins the presidency are Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.
What do Africans think about the US election?
DW took to the streets of seven African countries to find out what people there think about the upcoming vote.
US election will not change anything for Moscow, says former Russian President Medvedev
Russia's deputy chairman of the security council and former President Dmitry Medvedev has said the US presidential election next week will not change anything for Moscow.
"The elections will not change anything for Russia, since the candidates' positions fully reflect the bipartisan consensus on the need for our country to be defeated," Medvedev said in a post on Telegram messaging platform on Sunday.
US intelligence officials have previously stated that Russia has a preference for Donald Trump.
The former president has repeatedly praised Russian leader Vladimir Putin and implied on the campaign trail that he would stop or dramatically slow military aid to Ukraine if he wins the November 5 election.
Iowa poll gives Harris surprising lead over Trump
Kamala Harris has overtaken Donald Trump in a new poll in Iowa, a state the Republican presidential nominee won with a wide margin in the past two US elections.
The Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll put the Democrat three points ahead, leading Trump 47% to 44%.
Harris' lead is within the 3.4 percentage point margin of error, but marks a notable turnaround from a September Iowa Poll that gave Trump a four-point edge, the newspaper reported.
"The poll shows that women — particularly those who are older or who are politically independent — are driving the late shift toward Harris," the Register said.
Trump won Iowa, which has trended Republican in recent years, by more than 9 percentage points in 2016 and by 8 points in 2020.
The Trump campaign released a memo from its chief pollster calling the Des Moines Register poll "a clear outlier."
It said a weekend Emerson College poll, which gave Trump a 10-point lead, more closely reflected the Iowa electorate. That poll also has a 3.4 percentage point margin of error.
Whoever wins Iowa will get six Electoral College votes. A total of 270 are needed to win the White House.
How will the US election affect Berlin's relations with the White House?
Ahead of Election Day, Germany is watching with trepidation to see whom Americans will choose for their next US president.
Though officials in Berlin have expressed a desire for productive relations with whoever is elected, a second Trump presidency could spell trouble for Germany.
What to expect on Sunday
With less than 48 hours remaining before Election Day, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are prioritizing swing states this Sunday.
Harris is holding multiple events in Michigan, starting in Detroit, followed by a stop in Pontiac, and concluding with an evening rally at Michigan State University.
Trump is rallying with supporters in the key swing states of Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.
Saturday recap: Harris opens SNL, Trump predicts popular vote win
Kamala Harris urged her supporters to "keep calm-ala and carry on-ala," in a surprise on the "Saturday Night Live" TV comedy sketch show.
The Democratic presidential candidate made her debut on the show, which has featured other presidential candidates throughout its decades-long history.
Donald Trump last appeared on SNL in 2015, where he poked fun at his tendency to exaggerate and steer clear of policy specifics.
Earlier on Saturday, Harris' and Trump's planes shared the tarmac in Charlotte, North Carolina, as the two candidates held dueling events in the southern battleground state.
The Republican candidate later headed to Virginia, where he predicted he would win not just the Electoral College count but a majority of votes cast across the country.
"We're going to win the popular vote," Trump told the crowd. "I think we have a really good chance to win the popular vote."
Meanwhile, the Election Lab at the University of Florida reported that more than 75 million Americans had already cast ballots by Saturday, a sign of voter enthusiasm.
