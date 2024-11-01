US election: Trump, Harris rally in Milwaukee

11/01/2024 November 1, 2024 Thursday recap: Harris advocates for women's rights as Trump raises fraud allegations

Vice President Kamala Harris criticized former President Donald Trump on Thursday for asserting that he would protect women "whether they like it or not."

The Democratic presidential nominee said Trump did not understand women's rights "to make decisions about their own lives, including their own bodies."

"I think it's offensive to everybody, by the way," Harris said before she set out to spend the day campaigning in the western battleground states of Arizona and Nevada.

Harris followed up those remarks at her rally in Phoenix. "He simply does not respect the freedom of women or the intelligence of women to know what's in their own best interests and make decisions accordingly. But we trust women."

Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez introduced Harris at a Las Vegas rally and emphasized the importance of women for the Democratic nominee.

"I believe in the power of women," Lopez said. "Women have the power to make the difference in this election."

Pop icon Jennifer Lopez talked about her background as a Puerto Rican Image: Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Republican nominee Trump is once again claiming that the only way he would lose the presidential election is through cheating, a claim he made four years ago when he lost to Joe Biden.

"The only thing that can stop us is the cheating," the former president said in a conversation with media personality Tucker Carlson at a campaign event in Arizona.

Despite his assertions of leading in battleground states and uncovering fraud, there is no evidence to support his statements.

Trump also attacked former Wyoming Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney, who has been supporting Harris.

"But the reason she couldn't stand me is that she always wanted to go to war with people. If it were up to her we'd be in 50 different countries."

After calling Cheney "a very dumb individual," Trump said: "She's a radical war hawk. Let's put her with the rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her. OK, let's see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face."

Trump claimed various attempts at fraud had already been uncovered in the current election Image: Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

Campaigning continued even as more then 60 million votes had reportedly been cast in early or mail-in voting — around 40% of the total votes cast in 2020.

lo/kb (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)