US election: Trump, Harris rally in battleground states

US election: Trump, Harris rally in battleground statesPublished October 30, 2024last updated October 30, 2024
What you need to know
Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris is campaigning in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania one day after promising to be a "president for all Americans."
Her rival, Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump, is planning stops in North Carolina and Wisconsin. A day earlier, Trump promised to massively increase tariffs on goods from the European Union.
Here's a roundup of the main US election headlines on October 30, 2024:
Trump vs Harris: How could their policies affect global economy?
What are swing states?
When it comes to presidential elections, some of the US 50 states matter more than others.
Many of the so-called safe states usually vote reliably one way or the other, while "swing states" could be won by either the Democratic or Republican candidate.
This toss-up potential makes them attractive to candidates since these votes could push the election either way.
What are the main election issues in each state? Read DW's analysis.
New voting laws could trigger post-election chaos
Following the US federal election in 2020, Trump and many high-profile Republicans refused to accept the outcome of the vote, triggering recounts in several states and weeks of uncertainty.
New laws put into place since then could make the process of counting votes even harder. Several states with Republican-controlled legislatures have made it easier for districts to bar some people from voting.
What to expect on Wednesday
Vice President Kamala Harris has multiple campaign stops planned in swing states where polling between her and former President Donald Trump remains in a dead heat. First, she will stop and speak to supporters in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and then in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Many analysts have pointed to Pennsylvania as the key to winning the entire election due to its many Electoral College votes and the uncertainty of which way it will swing.
Trump will also appear in North Carolina, as well as Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Both candidates are expected to continue campaigming at a breakneck pace until voting day on November 5.
Tuesday recap: Harris speaks at the Ellipse, Biden's 'garbage' row, Trump's tariffs
Kamala Harris held a rally that was described as the "closing remarks" for her campaign. Organizers said some 75,000 people had attended. She promised to "put the country above party and above self," comparing herself to Trump, who is "obsessed with revenge."
Her choice of venue was considered significant. The Ellipse, a park near the White House, was where Trump addressed supporters shortly before they stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
In a Zoom meeting with Latino voters, President Joe Biden referenced a moment from a Monday Trump rally wherein a comedian called US territory Puerto Rico "a floating pile of garbage."
The President said "the only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters."
Biden's comment prompted outrage from Republicans. He later clarified he specifically meant the comedian who made the original comment.
Former President Donald Trump spoke at an event in Pennsylvania where he promised to significantly raise tariffs on good from the European Union. Economists have warned that due to complex supply chains, such a move would significantly raise consumer prices in the US and globally.
es/lo (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)