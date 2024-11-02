US election: Trump, Harris head to North Carolina

11/02/2024 November 2, 2024 Moscow denies involvement in fake US election video

Russia has rejected allegations from US intelligence agencies that it was behind a video circulating online that falsly claimed voter fraud is taking place in the US election.

The video in question appears to show a Haitian immigrant in the battleground state of Georgia saying he plans to vote mutliple times in two counties.

Three US agencies on Friday said in a joint statement that "Russian influence actors" created the video as a way to "raise unfounded questions about the integrity of the US election."

On Saturday, the Russian Embassy in the US released a statement on Telegram calling the allegation "baseless."

The embassy said American authorities had provided no proof to suggest Russia's involvement.

"We would like to emphasize that Russia has not and does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, including the United States," the statement said.

"We respect the will of the American people. All insinuations about 'Russian machinations' are malicious slander."