US election: Trump, Harris head to North Carolina

US election: Trump, Harris head to North CarolinaPublished November 2, 2024last updated November 2, 2024
What you need to know
Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are making last-minute appeals to undecided voters on the final weekend of the campaign.
Opinion polls continue to show a tight race, with the two presidential nominees neck-and-neck.
With just three days to the US presidential election, the race is likely to come down to a number of key battleground states.
Here's a roundup of the latest developments on November 2, 2024:
Are Russia and China trying to influence the US election?
Covert Russian influence deeply impacted the 2016 US presidential election, undermining many voters' confidence that their elections were safe from foreign meddling.
Authorities warn that Russia hasn't backed off, and China has also entered the ring. Watch the full report here:
Moscow denies involvement in fake US election video
Russia has rejected allegations from US intelligence agencies that it was behind a video circulating online that falsly claimed voter fraud is taking place in the US election.
The video in question appears to show a Haitian immigrant in the battleground state of Georgia saying he plans to vote mutliple times in two counties.
Three US agencies on Friday said in a joint statement that "Russian influence actors" created the video as a way to "raise unfounded questions about the integrity of the US election."
On Saturday, the Russian Embassy in the US released a statement on Telegram calling the allegation "baseless."
The embassy said American authorities had provided no proof to suggest Russia's involvement.
"We would like to emphasize that Russia has not and does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, including the United States," the statement said.
"We respect the will of the American people. All insinuations about 'Russian machinations' are malicious slander."
What are the swing states in the 2024 US election?
What to expect on Saturday
Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are making last-minute appeals in a string of crucial battleground states on the final weekend of the campaign.
Harris is set to hold rallies in Georgia, North Carolina and Michigan on Saturday.
Trump, meanwhile, is expected to make campaign stops in North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Georgia.
The southeastern battleground state of North Carolina is tied with Georgia as the second-most important swing state to win. Each one has 16 votes in the Electoral College, where 270 are ultimately needed to clinch the presidency.
Harris has plans to appear with rock star Jon Bon Jovi in Charlotte, North Carolina's biggest city.
Trump is to hold a rally in Gastonia, west of Charlotte, at around midday, before speaking at the Coliseum arena in Greensboro later on Saturday.
Friday recap: Trump, Harris hold competing rallies in Milwaukee
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris both headed to the battleground state of Wisconsin on Friday, where they held dueling rallies in the city of Milwaukee.
Harris, who attended a rally in the suburb of West Allis, told the crowd that Trump would be the worse choice when it came to the economy, health care and women's reproductive rights.
She was joined on stage by rapper Cardi B, who asked: "Are we ready to make history?"
Just a few miles away, Trump was addressing his supporters at the same venue where he earned the Republican Party nomination earlier in the year. During his speech, he criticized President Joe Biden's handling of the economy and warned that a Harris presidency would usher in a depression.
Also on Friday, billionaire Elon Musk lost his bid to move his $1 million giveaway lawsuit to federal court.
The owner of Tesla and X has been giving away $1 million each day to one voter in a swing state who has signed a petition to support First and Second Amendment rights to free speech and gun ownership.
Musk is being sued by Philadelphia's chief prosecutor, who argues the giveaways are "an illegal lottery scheme."
nm/kb (Reuters, AFP, AP)