US election: Trump claims victory in speech to supporters

Republican Party presidential candidate Donald Trump has won the first three battleground states to report results in the 2024 US presidential election and claimed to have beaten Vice President Kamala Harris in the overall election.

Trump won in the closely fought swing states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia and needs just three electoral votes to become the 47th US president.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her supporters' attention is now focused on the "blue wall" states of Michigan and Wisconsin.

Harris has not conceded the election to Trump.

Here's a roundup of the latest developments in the race for the White House on November 6, 2024: