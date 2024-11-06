US election: Trump claims victory in speech to supporters

US election: Trump claims victory in speech to supportersPublished November 6, 2024last updated November 6, 2024
Republican Party presidential candidate Donald Trump has won the first three battleground states to report results in the 2024 US presidential election and claimed to have beaten Vice President Kamala Harris in the overall election.
Trump won in the closely fought swing states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia and needs just three electoral votes to become the 47th US president.
Vice President Kamala Harris and her supporters' attention is now focused on the "blue wall" states of Michigan and Wisconsin.
Harris has not conceded the election to Trump.
Here's a roundup of the latest developments in the race for the White House on November 6, 2024:
Zelenskyy congratulates Trump, hails 'peace through strength'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated Trump and expressed hope for an end to the war in Ukraine.
"I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September, when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-US strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine," he said.
"I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the 'peace through strength' approach in global affairs."
"This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together."
However, Zelenskyy added: "We rely on continued strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States."
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also congratulated Trump on his election win.
"His leadership will again be key to keeping our alliance strong," Rutte said on social media.
"I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through NATO."
Ukraine applied for NATO membership in 2022, and the alliance has repeatedly pledged support for Kyiv against the Russian invasion.
Trump, however, has spoken against providing military aid to Ukraine and has more forcefully than other US presidentscalled on NATO partners to pay more into the military alliance.
World leaders begin to congratulate Trump
World leaders have begun sending their congratulations to Trump for winning the US presidential election.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Trump's win as "history's greatest comeback."
He said it marked "a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America."
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also offered her sincere congratulations to Trump.
Hungary's Viktor Orban congratulated Trump on "the biggest comeback in US political history."
"A much needed victory for the world!" he said on social media.
Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron also congratulated Trump and said he was "ready to work together as we did for four years."
Trump addresses supporters in Florida, promises 'golden age' for United States
Surrounded by members of his family, Donald Trump greeted supporters at his campaign watch party in Florida.
The crowd was jubilant and chanted "USA" as he began to speak.
"Frankly, this was, I believe, this was the greatest political movement of all time. There's never been anything like this in the history in this country and maybe the earth," he began.
He then promised to "help heal our country" by, for example, "fixing our borders."
"I would like to thank the American people for being elected your 47th president," he added, vowing to fight for "every citizen."
"I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe, and prosperous America that our children deserve," he said, claiming that the future would be a "golden age" for the United States.
Trump then said he won the popular vote, which cannot yet be determined with certainty.
He thanked his family and praised vice presidential nominee JD Vance, before calling media organizations like CNN "the enemy camp."
Donald Trump claims victory
Donald Trump has claimed victory after several US media outlets projected him to win the 2024 presidential election. Other media groups projected him three votes shy of victory at the time of his speech.
Speaking in Palm Beach, Trump said he achieved a victory "the US has never seen."
"America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate," he told supporters.
The Republican candidate has already won the key battleground states of Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina.
He said he is also on track to win the swing states of Arizona, Michigan and Nevada.
Meanwhile, the Republicans have also won a majority in the Senate.
Vice President Kamala Harris won a number of blue states but was not in a strong position in the remaining battleground states. She has not yet spoken on the results.
When to expect the results?
Some past US presidential elections saw result projections by the media on the same day or the next morning.
But in a head-to-head race, media outlets might wait longer to declare a winner in battleground states, and the announcement of the final official results may take even more time.
According to electoral law, any discrepancies in states must be resolved by December 11.
On December 17, the electors will meet in their state capitals to formally cast their votes for president and vice president.
On January 6, 2025, Congress will convene in Washington to count the electoral votes and officially confirm the winner of the election.
On January 20, the inauguration ceremony for the president takes place in Washington.
