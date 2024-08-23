  1. Skip to content
US election: RFK Jr suspends presidential campaign

August 23, 2024

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. addressed supporters in a speech, endorsing Donald Trump. The candidate, who hails from a once Democratic political dynasty, is reportedly seeking a post in a Trump administration.

dependent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. makes an announcement on the future of his campaign
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is famously the son of the assassinated would-be Democratic presidential nominee he shares his name with, and a nephew of Democratic former Preisdent John F. KennedyImage: Thomas Machowicz/REUTERS

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his independent presidential campaign on Friday, he told his supporters in a speech, endorsing Donald Trump's presidential bid.

This follows days of speculation that his withdrawal and endorsment of Republican candidate Donald Trump was imminent.

 "I no longer believe that I have a realistic path of electoral victory," Kennedy said at a press conference in Arizona.

Speaking at an Arizona press conference, the conspiracy-theory peddling anti-vaxxer Kennedy announced that he would endorse the former and would-be future Republican president Donald Trump, as he challenges Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, the current vice president for the nation's top job.
 

This is a breaking news story

 