US election: RFK Jr suspends presidential campaign

US election: RFK Jr suspends presidential campaignAugust 23, 2024
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his independent presidential campaign on Friday, he told his supporters in a speech, endorsing Donald Trump's presidential bid.
This follows days of speculation that his withdrawal and endorsment of Republican candidate Donald Trump was imminent.
"I no longer believe that I have a realistic path of electoral victory," Kennedy said at a press conference in Arizona.
Speaking at an Arizona press conference, the conspiracy-theory peddling anti-vaxxer Kennedy announced that he would endorse the former and would-be future Republican president Donald Trump, as he challenges Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, the current vice president for the nation's top job.
