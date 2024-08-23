US election: RFK Jr suspends presidential campaign

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. addressed supporters in a speech, endorsing Donald Trump. The candidate, who hails from a once Democratic political dynasty, is reportedly seeking a post in a Trump administration.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his independent presidential campaign on Friday, he told his supporters in a speech, endorsing Donald Trump's presidential bid.

This follows days of speculation that his withdrawal and endorsment of Republican candidate Donald Trump was imminent.

"I no longer believe that I have a realistic path of electoral victory," Kennedy said at a press conference in Arizona.

Speaking at an Arizona press conference, the conspiracy-theory peddling anti-vaxxer Kennedy announced that he would endorse the former and would-be future Republican president Donald Trump, as he challenges Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, the current vice president for the nation's top job.



This is a breaking news story