US election results: 'We're going to win this race,' says Biden — live updates

Democrat Joe Biden is six electoral votes away from reaching the 270 needed to win the White House, according to Associated Press figures that include Arizona, which other media consider too close to call

Biden is ahead by a razor-thin margin in Georgia, where officials say there will likely be a recount

All eyes are on Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes, which could push Biden to victory even without a firm count in Arizona

The Trump campaign has said "the election is not over"

Biden said he will "win the race with a clear majority"

03:53 Democratic candidate Joe Biden gave a short speech at his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware Friday night, and said the "numbers tell a clear and convincing story, we are going to win this race" although "we don't have a final declaration of victory yet."

Appearing with running mate Kamala Harris, Biden listed off the states in which he is leading, and said he will "win the race with a clear majority, with the nation behind us."

Biden said an "overwhelming number of Americans have given us a mandate for action on COVID, climate change and systemic racism."

As the ballot counting continues slowly, putting Biden close to victory in Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Arizona, the former vice president urged "calm and patience," adding although "tensions remain high" that "democracy works."

03:28 In the race for the US Senate, Democrats and Republicans are currently tied at 48 seats each in the 100-member chamber. In the southern state of Georgia, no candidate was able to win a majority of votes for the state's two seats.

Republican David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff will now compete in a runoff for Perdue's Senate seat. Another seat, occupied by Republican Kelly Loeffler, is also up for grabs, after three candidates failed to win a majority. The runoff is set for January 5.

It is a long shot for Democrats to win both Senate seats in traditionally Republican Georgia. But if they manage, and Joe Biden wins the presidency, that would give his vice president, Kamala Harris, a 51st tie-breaking vote.

Two other Senate races in North Carolina and Alaska, which have yet to be called, are expected to go to Republicans.

02:53 Joe Biden has increased his lead on President Trump in Pennsylvania to slightly over 27,000 votes, after a new ballot batch was reported in Allegheny County, which includes the second-largest city, Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, a US Supreme Court judge has said the state needs to continue segregating mail-in ballots that have arrived after election day, in line with a Republican Party request.

02:05 German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has criticized Republican lawmakers in the US for failing to distance themselves from President Trump's groundless allegations of electoral fraud made during a speech last night.

"Not only was this performance terrifying, but so too was the absence of criticism from the Republican ranks."

The leader of Germany's center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Kramp-Karrenbauer added that the Republicans' slide towards "populist methods" of politics should serve as a "warning" for conservative parties in Europe.

01:48 Two men who were arrested Thursday night near a vote-counting center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania have been charged with gun offenses, according to the city district attorney.

The two men allegedly drove from Virginia in an SUV with two loaded semi-automatic handguns, and one AR-15 rifle.

Supporters of both Biden and Trump have been gathering outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center, which has become a focal point of protests as ballots continue to be counted in the critical state.

Trump supporters gather outside a vote counting station in Philadelphia

00:41 Jürgen Trittin, German Green party politician and parliamentary foreign relations committee member, told DW that President Trump's rhetoric is putting the US on the verge of a constitutional crisis.

"Methods from New York's real estate and, we must admit, mafia jungle are being applied to the state," Trittin said, adding that Trump's allegations of electoral fraud are an invitation to violence.

"We have seen an attempt to storm a polling station in Philadelphia. We have seen gunmen in Arizona in front of counting stations," Tritten said, adding, however, that the massive voter participation in the election was a "victory for democracy."

"I think Joe Biden is behaving wisely. He is happy, is his hoping he'll win, however, he doesn't say 'I've won,'" Tritten said.

23:44 DW has spoken with several Biden supporters ahead of a planned speech in Wilmington, Delaware.

Carmelita Jones, 39, said the election was a "pivotal moment for everybody because we are getting to witness history."

Barbara Lazartic, 66, said that she "absolutely believes" Joe Biden will be the next US president. "Everything is pointing that way, I am just waiting for the results to come in."

"It is very exciting, I am happy, America's happy — well, some people," said 26-year-old Myah Harris.

"I think the people are ready for a change, and the results show it. Of course, here in Delaware it is a very pro-Biden area, but I think the United States in general is ready," said 66-year-old Peter Lazartic.

"I'm feeling really excited this week," Celine Robinson told DW in Wilmington, Delaware

23:11 President Trump tweeted that Joe Biden should not "wrongfully claim" the presidency, although Biden has not yet claimed victory and has urged "patience" in waiting for all the votes to be counted.

21:44 The Pennsylvania Republican Party has asked the US Supreme Court to order the state's election officials to separate mail-in ballots that arrived after election day from other batches of mail-in ballots. Pennsylvania's Secretary of State has said all county election officials have already been ordered to do so, however, Republicans have said there is no certainty that all officials have complied.

"If county election boards count and do not segregate late-arriving ballots ... it could become impossible for this court to repair election results tainted by illegally and untimely cast or mailed ballots," the application said.

Ahead of the election, Pennsylvania's top court ruled that mail-in ballots postmarked by election day can be counted if they arrive within three days.

The US Supreme Court has twice declined to intervene following Republican requests to overturn the decision. The Trump campaign is preparing for a legal battle over the validity of late arriving ballots in Pennsylvania. This latest Republican request is concerned with a batch of mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania's western Allegheny County, which includes the state's second-largest city, Pittsburgh.

19:50 Twitter has started flagging posts referring to Biden as "president-elect" as premature. Tweets referring to the former vice president as the winner and his running mate, Kamala Harris, as "vice president-elect" were tagged with messages saying counts were not yet final.

"Official sources may not have called the race when this was tweeted," read a message below a post from Democratic Coalition co-founder and podcaster Scott Dworkin using the two titles for Biden and Harris.

The notice came with a link to information about the status of the election. Both Twitter and Facebook have been scrambling to flag posts that could propagate misinformation.

19:46 Supporters of both Trump and Biden are racing to find every person in Georgia who may have submitted a flawed ballot before time runs out to fix errors. Several volunteers went out in search of the voters whose ballots were initially rejected but could be fixed with a signature or ID.

Earlier on Friday, Georgia election officials said the likely razor-thin outcome by a margin of a few thousand votes in the state would trigger an automatic recount. Biden is currently ahead of Trump in Georgia by little more than 4,000 votes, with 99% of votes counted.

"With a margin that small, there will be a recount in Georgia," Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told reporters in Atlanta. A recount would be held when Georgia's votes are certified around November 20.

19:40 Trump's campaign said "this election is not over" after Biden took the lead in two key states. Trump needs to win both the states to be reelected, according to current AP predictions of the vote outcomes across the country.

"This election is not over. The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final," said Trump campaign general counsel Matt Morgan in a statement. He continued to allege voter fraud and irregularities in Georgia, Pennsylvania and Nevada.

"Georgia is headed for a recount, where we are confident we will find ballots improperly harvested, and where President Trump will ultimately prevail.

"Biden is relying on these states for his phony claim on the White House, but once the election is final, President Trump will be re-elected," Morgan said.

19:30 Democratic candidate Joe Biden is holding the lead in both battleground states of Georgia and Pennsylvania. Even without a firm figure for Arizona, securing the Pennsylvania vote could push him to victory. If Trump doesn't win Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, he will not be able to be reelected.

