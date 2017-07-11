US election results live updates: America decides between Trump and Biden

100 million people have already voted early by mail or in person

Millions more are voting today in person, some waiting in long lines

Polls indicate clearly which way 38 of the 50 states will go

The focus is on tightly contested "swing states" like Pennsylvania, Florida and Ohio

Polls will close between 7 and 8 p.m. local time

All times in GMT/UTC

23:20 Exit polls conducted by the Edison Research Polling Services on some of the key issues surrounding the election are beginning to emerge from some of the so-called swing states.

Not traditionally seen as a key battleground, Texas has been on the Democrats radar this time around. And Texans are evenly split over whether there should be a wall built along the Mexican border, according to the research conducted on election day. Locals are equally divided over the coronavirus, with five out of ten residents saying containing the pandemic is vital, even if it hurts the economy. Six out of ten Texans, meanwhile, see climate change as a 'serious problem,' according to the poll. One in ten people who voted were first-time voters.

In Virginia, five out of ten locals suggested they were better off than four years ago.

The Trump and Biden campaigns insist they are making a real push for Virginia’s 13 electoral college votes after similar efforts were made by presidential candidates in previous elections.

In 2016, President Trump staged rally after rally in the Old Dominion, while Hillary Clinton picked a Virginian as her running mate.

23:06 The first polls are closing in most of Indiana and Kentucky. Both states cross two time zones and so polling stations in the western parts of the states will remain open for another hour.

22:52 Singer Kanye West has shared a video of his ballot on Twitter, showing that he was voting for ... himself.

He had announced his run for the presidency earlier in the year, however, he had to write in his name on the ballot. He appeared to still have faith in his chances, saying "Keep believing Kanye 2020."

22:46 Democratic candidate Joe Biden has refused to make any predictions on the result of the elections saying he was "superstitious" about predictions, but was "hopeful" nonetheless.

He told reporters outside a Delaware community center that he had heard about an "overwhelming turnout" among young people, women and older Black adults in key battleground states like Florida.

He has also said that he wouldn't comment on results during election night, even if Trump does. "If there's something to talk about tonight, I'll talk about it, if not, I'll wait till the votes are counted the next day."

22:34 The FBI has said that it is investigating a large number of robocalls which have been telling people to "stay stafe and stay home."

The short call from a computerized female voice made no mention of the election and has been going since the summer but reports of the call during Election Day were a cause for concern for many.

"It felt like voter suppression," said Dan Doughty, a resident from Kansas City who received such a call on Tuesday morning.

Calls had been made to almost 90% of area codes in the US, according to research by the anti-robocall software company, YouMail.

22:30 More than 100 million US citizens have already voted, with observers anticipating a huge turnout as a result.

The US Elections Project said the number of people who had already cast their votes via mail-in ballots, early in-person voting, drive-through polls and other means represented 73% of the turnout of the 2016 presidential election.

22:10 US officials have said that the country's Cyber Command and the National Security Agency (NSA) have taken measures to inhibit foreign interference in the election, according to the Washington Post.

The measures taken over the past few weeks and months included an operation against Iran.

Hackers working for the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard had initiated a campaign several weeks ago to bring Americans' confidence in the electoral process into question, the authorities said.

21:50 Republican Governor Phil Scott from Vermont has told the gathered media that he voted for Biden, according to the Washington Post.

This was the first time he had voted for a Democratic presidential candidate, although he had previously stated his intention not to vote for Donald Trump, and didn't do so in 2016 either.

"It's been a bit of a struggle for me, but I ended up voting for Joe Biden," he said to local reporters.

Watch video 00:58 'I hope that democracy prevails' - Global voices on the US elections

19:50 Trump visited his campaign headquarters in Arlington, Virginia outside the US capital to thank dozens of campaign workers.

"I think we're going to have a great night, but it's politics and it's elections and you never know,'' Trump said. "Winning is easy. Losing is never easy ... not for me it's not,'' he added.

Watch video 00:33 "Winning is easy, losing is never easy"

The president is expected to spend the rest of Election Day at the White House.

Biden spent the first part of Election Day in Pennsylvania, speaking to supporters in his birthplace of Scranton, before traveling to Philadelphia for a final campaign rally.

"We choose hope over fear, we choose truth over lies, we choose science over fiction," the former vice president told the crowd with a megaphone.

Biden is expected to return to his home state of Delaware for election night.

Democrat candidate Joe Biden speaking to supporters in Philadelphia on election day

19:42 A US district judge has ordered the US Postal Service to carry out a sweep of processing facilities in central Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Detroit, South Florida, Arizona, and several other regions to make sure no ballots have been held up and to deliver any discovered ballots immediately. Many states require mailed ballots to be received by the end of Tuesday.

18:48 President Trump told the Fox & Friends news program that he would declare victory "when" and "if" he wins the election.

"I think we will have victory. But only when there is victory. You know, there is no reason to play games," said Trump in response to a question over suggestions in the US media that he intends to declare victory if early returns show him leading in key states.

Biden's campaign manager, Jen O'Malley Dillon, said Monday that "under no scenario" will Trump be declared the victor on election night, adding that there is no historical precedent for the vote to be completely tallied on election night.

"When Donald Trump says that ballots counted after midnight should be invalidated, he’s just making that up," she told a preelection briefing with reporters.

18:30 More than 100 million voters have already cast ballots in early voting, according to the US Elections Project, a non-partisan website. The number portends a major turnout. For comparison, the early votes cast in 2020 represent more than 70% of the total 2016 turnout.

Watch video 00:33

What time do polls open and close?

Voting kicked off in two small towns in the northeastern state of New Hampshire, where polling stations stuck to their traditional midnight opening (0500 GMT/UTC).

Elsewhere, most polling stations in eastern states opened at 6 a.m. or 7 a.m. local time (1100 or 1200 GMT/UTC).

Most polls are to close around 7 or 8 p.m. local time. The final polls will close in the far western state of Alaska — by which time it will already be morning on the east coast.

Voters waiting in Wisconsin, which has been polled as a toss up for either candidate

How can I watch US election coverage?

There are several ways to keep up with DW's live election coverage.

On TV – Watch the DW News channel on your TV

Online – Go to the DW online livestream

YouTube – See the DW livestream on YouTube

When can we expect results?

Results usually trickle in overnight, after polls have closed, with the candidates delivering their victory or concession speech in the early hours of the morning. But things may be a little different this year due to the record number of Americans voting by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mail-in ballots typically take longer to tally than votes cast in person, which means that if the race is tight in some key swing states, it could take days, or weeks, before a winner is confirmed.

Individual states begin counting these mail-in ballots at different times. Some, such as Florida, began the count ahead of November 3, while others can only start processing these ballots on election day.

How does the voting system work?

Watch video 03:46 Share Whose votes matter most in the US election? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3knDD Whose vote determines the final result in the US?

The race for the US presidency isn't decided by popular vote. Rather, the winner is determined by the Electoral College, a body of 538 appointed electors, or delegates, from each state who in turn vote for the president, according to the popular vote result in individual states. The number of Electoral College votes assigned to each state depends on its population size. In order to be elected president, a candidate needs to win a majority, or 270 electors.

It's a winner-takes-all system, which means one candidate takes the full number of a state's electoral votes. It also means the outcome in key swing states will likely decide the election.

What are the key states to watch?

While most of the 50 states are expected to stay Republican red or Democratic blue after election day, several key states could go to either candidate. It's these swing states that will ultimately decide who wins the White House.

Both Florida (29 electoral votes) and Pennsylvania (20 electoral votes) are split down the middle, and they'll prove crucial because of the weight they carry in the Electoral College. Other key battleground states to watch include Wisconsin (10), Michigan (16), North Carolina (15) and Arizona (11). Trump won them all in the last election in 2016, but polls put Biden ahead in all six.

The race is also expected to be tight in Georgia (16), Iowa (6), Ohio (18) and Nevada (6).

