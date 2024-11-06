Donald Trump wins US presidential election

Donald Trump wins US presidential electionPublished November 6, 2024last updated November 6, 2024
What you need to know
Republican Party presidential candidate Donald Trump has won the 2024 US election. A win in the state of Wisconsin gave him 277 electoral votes, before he also claimed the battleground state of Michigan and tallied a total of 292.
Earlier, Trump had won in the closely fought swing states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia.
Trump's victory over Vice President Kamala Harris makes him the first former president to return to power in non-consecutive terms since Grover Cleveland regained the White House in the 1892 election. He's also the first convicted criminal to win the highest elected office in the United States.
Political leaders from around the world have sent messages of congratulations to the new president-elect. Harris has congratulated Trump in a phone call and is reportedly due to speak later tonight.
Republicans also took control of the Senate, flipping seats in Ohio and West Virginia.
Here's a roundup of the latest developments in the race for the White House on November 6, 2024:
Harris congratulates Trump in phone call — reports
Vice President Kamala Harris has called President-elect Donald Trump to congratulate him on winning the election race, merely a couple of hours before she is due to issue an address, media reports suggested.
An unnamed senior aides to Harris said the Democratic candidate had "discussed the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans."
Trump wins battleground state of Michigan
Donald Trump has added to his Electoral College victory, as US media called the state of Michigan for his campaign.
The Associated Press news agency called the state for Trump, bringing his reported Electoral College tally to 292, against 224 for defeated Democratic rival Kamala Harris. Trump got 49.7% of the vote, while Vice President Kamala Harris had 48.3% of the vote.
This means Trump successfully flipped three battleground states: Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, which had been known as the "Blue Wall" where Democrats have traditionally held sway.
The state is part of the so-called Rust Belt, a region featuring many manufacturing plants hit hard by globalization.
German lawmaker expects 'cutback' on US support for Ukraine in wake of Trump win
A member of the German parliament's foreign policy committee and a defense expert has told DW that Donald Trump's return to the Oval Office was not a surprise.
"I have expected this since my last visit to the States in early summer," Roderich Kiesewetter of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) said. "So for me it was very clear that Trump will win and that this also will have some consequences for us."
Kiesewetter said that Germany had missed a trick in recent years, by not making Europe stronger, and still relying on its transatlantic relationship.
But of particular concern to Kiesewetter is the cutting of US funding for Ukraine, which the policy expert feels is inevitable amid a Trump presidency.
"Germany has been vocally unequivocal in its support for Ukraine. Trump, though, has called US support for Ukraine a massive waste of money. And we know a cutback is coming there."
Kiesewetter argued that Trump's win could force Europe to reconsider its position on a resolution to the Ukraine conflict.
"If Europe is failing, then the whole idea of Europe as a region of peace, freedom and self determination will fail. And if this is the case, the United States will be weakened," he warned.
Harris expected to concede defeat in evening speech — reports
US Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver a speech in which she will concede defeat to President-elect Donald Trump tonight, media outlets reported.
The speech would take place at her alma mater Howard University in Washington at 4 p.m. (2100 GMT/UTC), news agencies said.
US broadcaster NBC reported that Harris was expected to call Trump and concede defeat before making a public address but said that the timing was yet to be determined.
Taiwan is bracing for a second Trump presidency
Taiwan relies heavily on US military strength to stand up to neighboring China. US President-elect Donald Trump has previously demanded the East Asian island state pay for its defense.
But with the US determined to rein in Beijing, Taiwan may not be so easy to "discard."
US-Russia ties 'could improve'
Most governments and their leaders have been lining up to pass on their congratulations to US presidential election winner Donald Trump.
How did the Kremlin react? DW's Juri Rescheto reports:
Trump again defies pre-election polls with resounding win
The 2024 US presidential election was predicted to be a neck-and-neck race between Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and President-elect Donald Trump.
That turned out to be wrong as Trump is set to win all battleground states and the popular vote. DW's Aya Ibrahim reports:
When does Donald Trump take office?
Trump is set to return to the White House, but he won't actually be sworn into office until Inauguration Day on January 20, 2025.
After the polls close on Election Day, votes are tallied by poll workers in thousands of individual voting districts across the country. These results are generally reported to a statewide database on election night. This is how the country learns who is projected to have won the race.
But although these early initial results almost always reflect a clear winner, they are still considered unofficial and uncertified.
After election night, the certification process begins in the individual states.
After any disputes are settled and results are counted, they are sent to the state government to be certified by the governor.
The electors, who were selected by the Electoral College, meet to cast the state’s official electoral votes in mid-December. Their answers are sent to Congress.
Congress meets on January 6 to count the electoral votes they have received from the 50 US states. The US vice president, who in this case would be Trump's rival Harris, presides and announces the winner.
UN chief 'ready to work constructively' with new US administration
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres issued a message of congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump following his election victory.
"I commend the people of the United States of America for their active participation in the democratic process," Guterres said before going on to congratulate Trump.
Guterres reaffirmed his belief that "cooperation between the United States and the United Nations is an essential pillar of international relations."
"The United Nations stands ready to work constructively with the incoming administration to address the dramatic challenges our world is facing," Guterres said, concluding his statement.
Trump has in the past been critical of international bodies including the UN and has, among other issues, complained about the cost to the United States of helping fund the body.
Trump, Vance made inroads into Democratic 'voting blocs'
Majda Ruge of the European Council on Foreign Relations told DW that the traditional Democratic-leaning demographics of the US did not align with the progressive, feminist agenda of Kamala Harris.
She says the Republican campaign also successfully mobilized young, male voters:
What do Palestinians think of the US election result?
Here in the Qalandiya refugee camp, just behind the main Israeli checkpoint between East Jerusalem and Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian residents have been following the US election closely, with little hope for fundamental change.
"The names of presidents change, but it will be the same US foreign policy in this region. There will be different faces, but they don't stand with us, only the smaller countries stand with Palestinians," Ahmad Lafi, a young painter from the camp, told DW.
Most people here are already worried about their near future after Israel banned the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), which provides services to the camp's population.
In 2018, then-President Trump cut funding to UNRWA, reversing a long-standing US policy of support at the time. "It's only getting worse," said Ibtisam, an elderly woman who declined to give her last name.
Nuraldin Muter, a young shopkeeper, is very concerned about what Trump's re-election means for Palestinians.
"Israel and the US are close allies and we are very worried about what will happen. They have already banned UNRWA and we are afraid that the Israeli authorities will close down their offices and services here. The [Israeli] army is raiding the camp almost on a daily basis and we are afraid this will only get worse. There is no accountability," Muter told DW.
He is also concerned that Donald Trump's re-election could fuel anti-Muslim sentiment around the world.
Many here say they have lost all sense of optimism as the war in Gaza continues with no political solution in sight. "It's going to be more of the same, although with Trump it could be even worse,” said Samer, a taxi driver who declined to give his last name. "Will I see any change in the situation for Palestinians in the region? Not in my lifetime."
World leaders congratulate Donald Trump amid global crises
World leaders congratulated Donald Trump on Wednesday for winning the US election.
Many leaders, including India's Narendra Modi and Hungary's Viktor Orban hailed Trump's return to political power, while others offered more cautious congratulations. Click here to read more about how world leaders have been responding.
What a Trump presidency could mean for the fight against climate change
The battle to reduce human-produced emissions faces a serious setback if Donald Trump's previous presidency is anything to go by.
During his previous term as president, Trump undid a number of major pieces of climate policy and walked out on the 2015 Paris Agreement to limit global warming as he moved to eliminate numerous Obama-era environmental regulations.
During Trump’s campaign for the presidency he revived his "drill, baby, drill" slogan and in his victory speech he described US oil and gas reserves as "liquid gold."
Over the years, Trump has been dismissive of climate change, even labeling it a "hoax."
Experts have warned that a second Trump presidency would likely slam the brakes on the transition to green energy, hindering efforts to meet crucial climate targets.
Meanwhile, some climate activists have already made their feelings known.
Police in the UK arrested two men after environmental activists sprayed orange paint on part of the US Embassy in south London in protest over Trump’s victory.
Two campaigners from Just Stop Oil sprayed the embassy's compound wall with orange paint, a video posted by the group on X showed.
"Trump's win puts the lives of ordinary people at risk, everywhere," the Just Stop Oil group said.
London's Metropolitan Police arrested the men, aged 25 and 72, on suspicion of criminal damage.
"This activity is vandalism purporting as protest and we will continue to have a zero tolerance attitude to actions such as this," Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine said in a statement.
How swing states were key to Trump's win
The United States is made up of 50 states, but when it comes to presidential elections, some states matter more than others.
Though "safe states" reliably vote for one party or the other, "swing states" are often a toss-up between the Democratic and Republican candidates.
Over the years, the list of swing states has changed because of population growth and shifting demographics. This year there were eight battleground states: Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina and Arizona.
Trump secured more than the required 270 electoral votes after winning Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and Wisconsin, which, combined, gave him 61 electoral votes.
Read more on the issues that mattered most for voters in those states.