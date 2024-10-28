US election: Puerto Rico joke at Trump rally draws backlash

US former president and Republican candidate Donald Trump wrapped up his pitch to the US voters in New York City, at a rally that was widely criticized for incendiary speeches, including one that targeted Hispanic voters.

Meanwhile, Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris is expected to sharpen her economic message in the critical state of Michigan.

Harris and Trump are expected to focus on battleground states where the both are running neck and neck, facing off in the race for the White House with 8 days to go.

Here's a roundup of the latest developments on October 28, 2024: