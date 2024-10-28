US election: Puerto Rico joke at Trump rally draws backlash

US election: Puerto Rico joke at Trump rally draws backlashPublished October 28, 2024last updated October 28, 2024
What you need to know
US former president and Republican candidate Donald Trump wrapped up his pitch to the US voters in New York City, at a rally that was widely criticized for incendiary speeches, including one that targeted Hispanic voters.
Meanwhile, Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris is expected to sharpen her economic message in the critical state of Michigan.
Harris and Trump are expected to focus on battleground states where the both are running neck and neck, facing off in the race for the White House with 8 days to go.
Here's a roundup of the latest developments on October 28, 2024:
Trump to hold rally in Atlanta, Georgia
Donald Trump will head to Atlanta, Georgia to address the National Faith Advisory Summit and also to hold a rally with his supporters, as the former president tries to win over in the critical swing state.
Trump is expected to deliver remarks at the gathering of over 1,000 pastors, with his campaign saying he will "address the importance of standing for biblical principles in these crucial times."
Harris and Trump are neck-and-neck in the polls of Georgia, where Joe Biden eeked out a win in the 2020 presidential election with just over 11,000 votes.
The 2020 election results in Georgia triggered a battle between Trump and Republicans in the state, as Trump denied losing the contest, challenging officials over the results. The matter is now part of a major legal case against Trump, where he stands accused of 10 felonies, including racketeering, for allegedly pressuring state officials to overturn his 2020 election defeat.
Kamala Harris to campaign in battleground Michigan with Tim Walz
Democratic nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to hold an event in the city of Ann Arbor, home to the University of Michigan, where she will be joined by her running mate Tim Walz. The rally could serve as an opportunity for Harris to make a pitch to younger, college-age voters.
The current US Vice President is expected to travel across Michigan with an economic message. She will highlight her support for manufacturing jobs and union workers, a campaign official said.
Hoping to contrast her economic vision with that or Trump and to highlight the achievements of the Biden administration, Harris will visit Corning Inc's Hemlock Semiconductor facility to talk to workers and tour the assembly line.
The company recently received a preliminary investment of up to $325 million (€300 million) via the Chips and Science Act, which the Biden-Harris administration passed.
US politicians, celebrities condemn remarks by MAGA comedian regarding Puerto Rico
Republican presidential Donald Trump delivered his vision to US voters at a major rally in New York City, but the event drew backlash over derogatory jokes about the Hispanic community.
Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe joked on stage about Hispanics in the US who "love making babies" and demeaned the Caribbean US territory of Puerto Rico as a "floating island of garbage."
Hinchcliffe's comments drew backlash from Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, Democratic lawmakers and popular celebrities of Puerto Rican origin.
"Puerto Ricans deserve a president who sees and invests in (their) strength," Harris said in a clip published on social media alongside Hinchcliffe's comments.
Singer Ricky Martin, one of the most successful artists from the island, shared a video of Harris's appeal to Puerto Rican voters, along with a clip of Hinchcliffe's remarks, writing in "this is what they think of us," in Spanish, urging his 18 million followers to vote for Harris.
Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, who is widely popular among younger Hispanics in the US, also showed support for the vice president by sharing one of her videos to his 45.6 million followers on Instagram.
But Hinchcliffe's remarks also drew criticism from Republican and Trump-affiliated politicians.
"Disgusted by "@TonyHinchcliffe's racist comment calling Puerto Rico a 'floating island of garbage.' This rhetoric does not reflect GOP values. Puerto Rico sent 48,000+ soldiers to Vietnam, with over 345 Purple Hearts awarded. This bravery deserves respect. Educate yourself!" Florida House representative Maria Salazar wrote on X.
Trump campaign spokeswoman Danielle Alvarez sought to distance the former president from the controversy, saying in a statement said "this joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign."
The backlash comes as Puerto Rican voters have emerged as a key voting bloc in swing states like Pennsylvania, where 450,000 reside. Both campaigns are seeking their votes, as the margin of victory in the state remains thin in what is predicted to be a close contest, in a must-win state.
jcg/wd (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)