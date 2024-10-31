US election: Over 60 million voters cast their ballots early

US election: Over 60 million voters cast their ballots earlyPublished October 31, 2024last updated October 31, 2024
Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are both campaigning in Nevada, a crucial state for their respective campaigns with just five days until the election.
The Republican and Democrat presidential candidates will court Hispanic voters in the smallest of the seven swing states in terms of electoral votes.
Campaigning continued even as more then 60 million votes had reportedly been cast in early or mail-in voting — around 40% of the total votes cast in 2020.
Early voting — more than 60 million votes already cast
US voters seem to have wholeheartedly embraced early voting, that is according to data compiled by the University of Florida's Election Lab.
Michael McDonald, a political science professor running the project, said data compiled by his six labs in Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Michigan, North Carolina and Virginia tabulated that more than 62 million US citizens had already cast their votes in 2024 — nearly 40% of all votes in 2020.
Similar percentages have been reported in several swing states, including North Carolina and Georgia, where 45% of registered voters have already cast their ballots in what so far remains a dead heat in the race for the presidency.
Observers suggest strong voter sentiment and changes to early voting rules since 2020 have driven the trend.
"Voters are engaged on both sides of the aisle," said Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger Thursday on CNN. "What we just want to do is make sure we have a fair, honest, and accurate process, and that's what we do."
Speaking of early voters, Michael McDonald says, "Every one of these early voters is somebody that they [the parties] scratch off their lists, and every voter they scratch off their lists, they don't have to contact that person anymore." This allows them to further tailor the allocation of time and money down to the wire.
Observers are clear to note that early voting data, including gender turnout — roughly 55% of women have already voted compared to 45% of men, for instance — is only suggestive and very difficult to interpret.
Harris slams Trump's 'very offensive' remarks about 'protecting women'
In Wisconsin on Thursday, Democrat Kamala Harris lambasted Donald Trump's latest statement that he "wants to protect the women of our country… whether the women like it or not," as "offensive to everybody," but "very offensive to women in terms of not understanding their agency."
Trump's words and Harris' response have again pushed women's reproductive rights back into the headlines in a race in which each candidate continues to fight for the slightest advantages. Reproductive health has been a winning issue for Democrats.
Harris said Trump's callous remarks show he "does not prioritize the freedom of women and the intelligence of women to make their own decisions about their own lives and bodies."
With just a few days left to campaign, Trump will be in New Mexico and Nevada on Thursday before heading to Arizona for an interview with supporter Tucker Carlson, a former cable news personality. He will be in Virginia on Saturday.
Harris, who will appear alongside Puerto Rican-American pop megastar Jennifer Lopez in Las Vegas on Thursday, is scheduled to be in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin before Tuesday. Both candidates are expected in North Carolina over the weekend as well.
Some voters reject grouping demographics
Hungary's Orban wishes Trump luck
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says he has wished Donald Trump luck in the upcoming US presidential election during a telephone conversation on Thursday.
"I wished him the best of luck for next Tuesday," Orban, who is among Trump's most vocal European supporters, wrote on social media platform X. "Only five days to go. Fingers crossed."
Trump and Orban share much political ground, most notably in their anti-immigration stance and opposition to the arming of Ukraine in its defense against Russia.
A long-time Trump supporter, Orban has previously quipped that he would "open several bottles of champagne" if the populist leader is returned to power.
Musk fails to appear at hearing into $1M-a-day voter sweepstake
A Philadelphia court has started hearing the case of the city's prosecutor seeking to shut down Elon Musk's $1 million-a-day sweepstakes in key battleground states.
The giveaways come from Musk's America PAC political organization, which seeks to bolster Donald Trump's presidential campaign.
Musk lawyers filed a motion late Wednesday seeking to move the case to federal court, saying it involved a federal election issue.
However, state judge Angelo Foglietta continued to hear the case at City Hall.
But Musk was not in the courtroom as the hearing got underway. He could face a fine if Foglietta holds him in contempt of court.
The sweepstakes are set to run through Election Day, open to registered voters in battleground states who sign a petition pledging support for free speech and gun rights.
Election law experts have raised questions about whether the draw violates a federal law that prevents an individual from paying others to vote, or to register to vote.
US states bar an estimated total of 4.6 million people from voting because of prior convictions. Each state has its own law on who stays "locked out" of the process when their fellow citizens head to the polls.
In states such as California and Minnesota, only currently incarcerated people are not allowed to vote. People who have completed their sentences may return to the polls.
Virginia is the state with the strictest regulations. Anybody with a felony conviction is generally barred from voting. People who have completed their sentences and paid related fines can submit a request to the governor, currently Republican Glenn Youngkin, who decides on a case-by-case basis whose voting rights will be reinstated.
Misinformation clouds US election
US election issues: Immigration
France hopes for a 'peaceful' US election
French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Noel Barrot expressed hope for a peaceful US presidential election next week.
"This is an extremely important election and I hope it can take place in peaceful conditions, which does not appear to me to be entirely guaranteed," he told broadcaster BFM TV in an interview, adding that any violence could potentially have a global impact.
US officials in key battleground states are bracing for misinformation, conspiracy theories, threats and possible violence.
Barrot said France would cooperate with the winner, whether it was Trump of Harris.
Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, is attending a hurricane relief benefit event with media personality Tucker Carlson in Arizona.
He is also set to hold a campaign rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico, before heading to Henderson, Nevada, for a second rally.
Trump is likely to emphasize immigration and border security.
Arizona is a must-win for both campaigns, so Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris will also try and shore up support in the battleground state and later campaign in Reno and Las Vegas, Nevada.
She will be aiming to woo crucial Latino voters. The latest New York Times/Siena poll showed Harris with 52% of support among Hispanic voters to Trump's 42%.
Pop singer Jennifer Lopez will bring her star power to the stage for Harris in Las Vegas.
Kamala Harris told reporters on Wednesday that she disagrees "with any criticism of people based on who they vote for," as she sought to defuse criticism of comments by Joe Biden during a fundraising call the previous evening, less than a week before the vote.
"I will represent all Americans, including those who don't vote for me," Harris said on Wednesday.
Dressed as a sanitation worker and even riding in a garbage truck, Donald Trump aimed to persuade Wisconsin voters on Wednesday that Democrats consider his supporters "garbage."
"This is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden," Trump said.
The former president was himself facing criticism for a racist remark made at his rally. Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe had called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage."
The two candidates also crisscrossed several swing states on Wednesday, passing each other in Wisconsin.
