US election: Musk sued in Pennsylvania over voter giveaways

Philadelphia's chief prosecutor sued billionaire Elon Musk and his political action committee (PAC), which backs US former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump, to halt his $1 million (€924,000) daily giveaway to voters.

Meanwhile, Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris is expected to sharpen her economic message in the critical state of Michigan.

In the coming days, Harris and Trump are expected to focus on battleground states, where the both are running neck and neck, facing off in the race for the White House with 8 days to go.

Here's a roundup of the latest developments on October 28, 2024: