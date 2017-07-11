US election: Merkel says Germany will stand 'side by side' with US on world issues

In her first extended remarks about the outcome of the US election, Chancellor Angela Merkel has outlined how Germany hopes to move forward with projected presidential winner Joe Biden in the White House.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced hope for a return to stronger ties with Washington on Monday, following Joe Biden's projected presidential win.
Merkel's speech on Monday marks the chancellor's first extended reaction to the results of the US election after she offered her congratulations to President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris this weekend.
Relations between Germany and the United States became strained over the four years of Donald Trump's presidency.
Trump repeatedly criticized Germany over its defense spending, complaining that Berlin has failed to meet the NATO spending target of 2% of economic output.
In a move largely seen as punishment for Germany's defense spending, Trump ordered the withdrawal of thousands of US troops from bases across the country. It remains to be seen whether Biden will reverse the move.
Merkel and other German leaders are hoping for better communication channels and increased cooperation with Washington under Biden.
Although Biden has pledged to rebuild bilateral bridges in Europe that were broken or burned under Trump, some sticking points are likely to remain.
Nord Stream 2, the controversial gas pipeline project linking Russia and Germany, will continue to be a sore subject. Like Trump, Biden is also expected to oppose the pipeline, adding to the mounting pressure on Merkel to drop the project.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday that Biden's projected win presents "many new chances" for cooperation between Berlin and Washington.
Biden's win also presents an opportunity for reviving the Iran nuclear deal, which the US pulled out of in 2018 under Trump. "We need to come back together on this," Maas told public radio Deutschlandfunk.
German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said he hopes for less "America first" and fewer one-sided decisions when it comes to trade.
Altmaier told Deutschlandfunk that under Biden, there's a "chance that there are no further escalations in tarrifs."
The president-elect has consistently vowed to turn away from unilateralism. But to truly restore US leadership he will have to win back the trust of alienated allies and hold adversaries to account.