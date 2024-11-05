US election: First results in Harris-Trump faceoff
What you need to know
Polls have now closed in several states, including the battleground state of Georgia. Kamala Harris is projected to win Vermont. Trump is projected to win West Virginia, Kentucky and Indiana.
Early voting was extremely popular this year, with 75 million of the 161 million registered voters having already cast their ballot.
With preelection polling showing one of the closest races ever, it is possible that key states such as Pennsylvania and Nevada may be too close to call on election night.
Here's a roundup of the latest developments in the race for the White House on November 5, 2024:
Polls in battlegrounds Pennsylvania, Michigan close
Polling stations have closed in the key swing states of Pennsylvania and Michigan.
Pennsylvania has 19 electoral votes and is the biggest prize out of the seven battleground states for Kamala Harris and Donald Trump to win the presidency.
Harris and Trump have held many events in Pennsylvania in recent days, with Harris holding her final campaign rally in the city of Philadelphia on Monday evening.
Michigan has 15 electoral votes and is also a key battleground state. Harris is relying on big turnout in cities such as Detroit to win the state, whereas Trump need to run up the margins in rural areas.
Other states which are either partly or entirely closing now are Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Texas.
US election results 2024 live map
Campaigns rally supporters on the home stretch
The polls have closed in the first US states on the East Coast, but the campaigns are still asking for support. Kamala Harris's team is "Asking one last time," according to an email's subject line — for voters' donations.
The email, sent at 7:05 PM Eastern Time, states "As you read this, millions of voters are making their voices heard in the most important election of our lifetime… Will you rush $47 or more before the polls close? We must do everything — and we mean everything — we can to defeat Donald Trump and elect Kamala Harris as the next president of the United States."
An email from Donald Trump's campaign sent a few hours earlier isn't just encouraging people to go out and vote. "If you observe voter suppression, irregularities, or fraud, document everything and immediately file a report with the campaign's election integrity team," the email reads.
Four years ago, Trump claimed the election was stolen from him and spoke of widespread fraud, which was disproven by several courts. In the run-up to this election, he has also warned of the Democrats potentially committing fraud. Other Republicans have been pointing out instances of what they perceived as fraud today. Observers worry that Republicans are preparing a defensive already in case Harris wins, so they can point to a "rigged election."
When will we know who the new US president is?
The first results from West Virginia, Indiana, Kentucky and Vermont are in, and outcome of the US presidential election could be known as soon as Election Day — or it could take weeks to confirm.
DW breaks down the many tasks that need to be undertaken to confirm who will lead the nation for the next four years.
Read the full story on when we will get to know the results of the US election.
Trump wins West Virginia
Trump has won the state of West Virginia.
West Virginia is not a battleground state and has gone to Republicans in recent presidential elections.
Polls close in battleground North Carolina, along with Ohio and West Virginia
Polls have closed in the key swing state of North Carolina, which has 16 electoral votes.
Polls have also closed in Ohio and West Virginia, which are not considered battleground states.
In Ohio, however, incumbent Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown is hoping to fend off Trump-backed Republican rival Bernie Moreno. Brown keeping his seat is vital if Democrats want to retain the Senate.
How does DW get election results data?
DW declares results in line with the Associated Press (AP), which has been communicating election results nationwide since 1848.
When the tradition began, there was no internet, TV or radio, and the telegraph was just gaining a foothold. With no federal authority to coordinate elections, newsgatherers decided to take the job upon themselves.
While the number of news companies and the sophistication of technology have evolved since the 19th century, the role of the media as the unofficial election tracker has continued to provide the public with the fastest estimation of who their next president may be.
But the system is not without its hitches: In the 21st century, voters rolling into booths in the westernmost parts of the US on Election Day may already know some results on the eastern seaboard, as the media will be able to reliably confirm certain Democratic stronghold states for Harris, and the solidly Republican ones for Trump.
On the other hand, some states — especially those slated to decide the presidency this time — could take days or weeks to call as ballots are carefully counted.
Although these closely contested races may attract the most attention, the AP has for decades called landslide or uncontested races at poll closing time.
That's what happened this time around, as AP declared former President Donald Trump the 2024 winner in the states of West Virginia, Indiana and Kentucky and Vice President Kamala Harris the winner in Vermont.
Read DW's explainer on why the media typically declares US election results before they are finalized.
Georgia judge denies Republican bid to block 'cherry-picked' absentee ballots
A US judge has denied a Republican Partyeffort to block seven counties in the battleground state of Georgia from accepting certain absentee ballots.
District Judge Stan Baker criticized party lawyers for what he termed discrimination against political opponents.
The Republican National Committee on Sunday sued the counties for allowing voters to return absentee ballots over the weekend and on Monday.
They said the early voting period was supposed to close on Friday, and urged the court to block the counties from accepting the ballots.
In a telephone hearing on Tuesday, Baker said the counties Republicans were targeting had all been Democratic-leaning in past elections.
"I would only be invalidating votes in the select counties that plaintiffs have cherry-picked based on nothing more than the past political preferences of the citizens in those counties," said Baker, himself an appointee of Donald Trump.
Georgia is one of seven swing states likely to decide the election.
President Joe Biden won the southern state in 2020 — the first Democratic victory there in nearly three decades.
Harris wins Vermont, Trump wins Kentucky and Indiana
With the polls closing in several states, some races can now be called.
Kamala Harris has won the New England state of Vermont. Donald Trump has won Kentucky and Indiana. None of these states are considered swing states needed to win the presidency.
Meanwhile, independent Senator Bernie Sanders has won his Senate reelection race in Vermont. Sanders has thrown his support behind Harris.
Polls close in Georgia, several other states
Polls have closed in Georgia, a key battleground state for Trump and Harris in the election. Vote counts in the state are ongoing.
Georgia has 16 electoral votes. Joe Biden, a Democrat, won the state in the 2020 election against former Republican Donald Trump.
Polls have also closed in Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia, Florida.
Google says it will fix 'where to vote' bug
Google said in a post on X that it will fix a bug on its search engine.
Conservative social media users and Elon Musk have been complaining that when a user searches on Google for "where can I vote for Harris" it comes up with a map showing where to vote, but it does not present the map when users type in "where can I vote for Trump."
"The 'where to vote' panel is triggering for some specific searches because Harris is also the name of a county in Texas," Google said in the X post. "Happens for 'Vance' too because it's also the name of a county. Fix is coming. Note very few people actually search for voting places this way."
The disparity between the results of the two searches have triggered conspiracy theories. Former President Donald Trump has earlier falsely claimed that Google "manipulated" millions of votes for his rival Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.
Florida, New Hampshire could be early ones to watch, expert tells DW
DW spoke to Walter Olsen, a senior fellow at libertarian think tank the Cato Institute, says two states he would look at early on election night could be Florida and New Hampshire.
Both states return results early, with Florida leaning toward Republican Candidate Donald Trump and New Hampshire tending more toward Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.
"If they are not coming through with those expected victories, then one candidate has a lot to worry about."
"Florida, in addition, is a state with a lot of Hispanic voters, and the Democrats are hoping that shifts in the Hispanic vote over the last couple of weeks might put them over the top, not necessarily in Florida, but in states like Pennsylvania."
"Florida would be able to tell part of the story on that."
How is Europe preparing for the change in the White House?
The election outcome could have enormous consequences for the European Union and NATO. Harris represents continuity with Joe Biden's transatlantic policies, while Trump could upend European trade relations and security. We asked members of the European Parliament what they thought:
Police detain suspicious man at US Capitol
The US Capitol Police in Washington DC said on X that they took a man into custody who "smelled like fuel, had a torch & a flare gun."
They said the suspect had been stopped during a screening process at the Capitol Visitor Center (CVC).
"The CVC is closed for tours for the day, while we investigate. We will provide more information when we can," the police added.
The US Capitol is on high alert for political violence on Election Day.
On January 6, 2021, rioters in support of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, leading to the deaths of several people and injuring many police officers. The January 6 Capitol riot led to the second impeachment of Trump and many of the participants in the riot have been convicted and sentenced to jail.
Harris makes calls to voters before polls close in Washington DC
Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris was seen making calls to voters and supporters at the Democratic National Committee in Washington DC, hours before polls close.
Making calls to potential voters, known as phonebanking, is a key part of US electoral campaigns. Phonebanking is often done by volunteers or staffers in various parts of the country, particularly battleground states such as Pennsylvania or Michigan.
"Have you voted yet?" Harris said on one call. After a response from the person on the other end, Harris replied: "You did? Thank you!"
"It's so important that everybody participates," Harris told the voter on the phone.
Harris will stay in Washington DC for an election night watch party at her alma mater, Howard University.