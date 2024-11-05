US election: First results in Harris-Trump faceoff

11/06/2024 November 6, 2024 How does DW get election results data?

DW declares results in line with the Associated Press (AP), which has been communicating election results nationwide since 1848.

When the tradition began, there was no internet, TV or radio, and the telegraph was just gaining a foothold. With no federal authority to coordinate elections, newsgatherers decided to take the job upon themselves.

While the number of news companies and the sophistication of technology have evolved since the 19th century, the role of the media as the unofficial election tracker has continued to provide the public with the fastest estimation of who their next president may be.

But the system is not without its hitches: In the 21st century, voters rolling into booths in the westernmost parts of the US on Election Day may already know some results on the eastern seaboard, as the media will be able to reliably confirm certain Democratic stronghold states for Harris, and the solidly Republican ones for Trump.

On the other hand, some states — especially those slated to decide the presidency this time — could take days or weeks to call as ballots are carefully counted.

Although these closely contested races may attract the most attention, the AP has for decades called landslide or uncontested races at poll closing time.

That's what happened this time around, as AP declared former President Donald Trump the 2024 winner in the states of West Virginia, Indiana and Kentucky and Vice President Kamala Harris the winner in Vermont.

Read DW's explainer on why the media typically declares US election results before they are finalized.